The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Long Distance Relationship Ends During Moon Sextile Mercury Starting March 27, 2022

Why do some long distance relationships work out and others don’t? Could it relate to a person’s zodiac sign, a horoscope for the day or an planetary transit?

Perhaps what determines whether or not an LDR will last is just luck, not how you met — either by friends or through another means.

For many of us, our only form of connection comes through the internet, and that's how we meet people, become fast friends or fall in love.

We form deep friendships online, and we even get into romances with strangers we’ve chatted with long before we meet in person.

We may never even meet an online person we have developed a connection to at all.

Yet this relationship phenomenon is real; people create long distance relationships with total strangers, online, and can continue them for years and years.

What used to be considered ridiculous is now a way of life. Long distance, online romances are a 'thing' now. If you question this, you show that you are irrelevant and out of touch with today's reality. Life has moved into strange new phases, and long distance relationships of this nature are part of it.

The so much smaller now that the world is heavily interconnected, and during Moon sextile Mercury, if we are someone who is in a long distance relationship — especially one that takes place on the phone, video chat or text — those days may be at an end.

The craving for in-person connection beams through like a laser, and for many, the idea of continuing on without a promise of a real-life meeting starts to sound very unfulfilling.

For 3 zodiac signs their long distance relationship falls apart during the Moon sextile Mercury on March 27, 2022.

More is needed, and emotional connection just isn't enough. Here's why an LDR won't work out for Taurus, Virgo, and Sagittarius, and how the miles are the dealbreaker when it comes to love.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When you got into this relationship, you had no idea it was going to stay in LDR mode; that's just so NOT you. You have put up with your long distance partner's promises and you've seen all of those promises go unfulfilled.

This person is clearly lying to you, and even though you're practically addicted to their love and far-off attention, you're starting to feel like you're being played. This person isn't ever going to come through for you.

You'd be best to not send them any money or get too involved with them financially. If you think you smell a con artist, then do your research and investigate. What's known is this: Moon sextile Mercury is here to remove you from this long distance joke.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

"Nice while it lasted but now it's all over." You got what you could out of this long distance relationship, and now you're come to the conclusion that it's never going to be an in-person relationship, nor is it ever going to fulfill you. It was fun, you loved it, and you loved them.

This far-off relationship enabled you to do many things you never thought you could do, but staying with a person whom you never see is just a little too much for you to accept.

You want the real deal and this person is not giving up the real anything.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

And so, it's time to turn the page. You're bored, you're impatient and you really don't have anything else for this person, and so...you're gone.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have talked yourself into believing that this LDR relationship is exactly what you want, though this is the furthest thing from the truth.

What is true is that you are ashamed to admit that you've been taken; you fell for someone who continuously promises to meet you at a certain time and date, and when the excuses pile in, each and every time, as to why they can't show, you start to make excuses for them, to save yourself.

You want to believe in them so much that you're starting to feel like a fool.

They're never going to meet you, and because the light of Moon sextile Mercury is so bright, you'll finally get the nerve to call it all off. Good for you. You deserve better.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.