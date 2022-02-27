Three zodiac signs come to terms with their desire to remain free from restraint when it comes to who they see and when. So, the idea of a fling is appealing, and no, they do not want to be exclusive or anything that reeks of commitment.

Three zodiac signs would prefer a fling over a commitment, and now that Venus conjunct Mars is in the final degrees of Capricorn, February 28, 2022, is pretty telling for Aries, Gemini, and Capricorn.

Venus conjunct Mars is an interesting transit, in so much as it acts as an inspiration for couples to 'tell it like it is'.

What's meant by this is that many couples have found out that the best way to be in, stay in, or have fun in a relationship is by being honest and saying what's on their mind.

There's a moment in every romantic relationship where definitions need to be laid out. Are we going for longevity, monogamy? Are we enjoying each other as friends with benefits, or is this something we should be working on? Are we making plans for the future, or is the moment the only thing we are concerned with?

This is where those of us who are more interested in having a fling with someone become a topic of discussion. Not everyone wants a 'lifer'. Some just want to have fun, and these folks need to state that right at the top. And...they will, during Venus-Mars conjunction.

3 zodiac signs who want a fling more than commitment during Venus conjunct Mars on February 28, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As for right now, you are not ready to jump into a full-blown committed relationship with someone. You've just come out of a very demanding 'romance' with someone and you feel that, at this point in time, you'd rather just enjoy a person's company, rather than get involved with them up to the teeth.

What's good is that you are prepared to be honest with whomever you choose to have a fling with. Your honesty is appreciated as no one likes to be fooled later on. With all your cards on the table, there is no room for misunderstanding.

And the truth is, you've had it with misunderstandings, bad communication, and promises. You just want to be your flirty fun self for a while. So be it!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Someone might think you're a big tease, but the truth is, you are very much into romance and love; you just don't want to make a commitment to anyone — at this point in time. That's not to say there isn't someone who wants that commitment from you — they do.

If you are upfront with them, they may come to accept that this is your nature, and it might be fun to keep things light...until further notice.

As for right now, with Venus conjunct Mars as your guiding light, you feel like you know who you are and what you want, especially in matters of love. Commitment is just not for you. You'll take the fling. No mess, no hearts broken.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you want is a fling. You're already involved with someone in a committed relationship, but you're just not feeling the 'committed' part. And so, what you're in the mood for is a romantic side gig.

You're not looking at what's right or what's wrong, you're simply into pleasing yourself and it's been a long time since you've been with someone other than your partner.

You feel you need another person to help you return to your old self. Your partner at home bores you to death, and though you have no intentions of ever leaving them, you don't want to leave the planet without playing the field at least one more time.

The commitment was never your thing. You're now in 'fling-mode' and you mean to proceed with it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.