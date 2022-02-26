3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Horoscope On February 27, 2022

On February 27, 2022, some of us will get the opportunity to experience the confusion and chaos of Moon trine Uranus, as it transits our cosmic sky and influences our moods.

Sunday is the kind of day where many of us can't get our stuff together; we start only to stop, and we speak, only to silence ourselves, mid-sentence.

Moon trine Uranus gives us the kind of confidence to believe in our most foolish thoughts, hence creating situations where we will, no doubt, make fools of ourselves.

What starts out as a good idea morphs quickly into an embarrassing situation that nobody wants to be at the center of.

Now, there is a flip side to these mishap moments, and that is when Uranus does something zany, it opens the door to new opportunities and miracles. But, not without a bit of chaos erupting from a shocking event, first.

Certain zodiac signs are more susceptible to Uranus energy, and they will fall into this pit as if eagerly wanting to. Get ready for misspoken words, awkward moments, and a general feeling of what it's like to make the wrong moves, all day long.

And even though it may be a rough day, the events of February 27, 2022, put our lives in a new direction, so hang in there to see what good happens from the bad.

The 3 zodiac signs who will have a rough horoscope on Sunday, February 27, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Uranus makes waves in your sector of money, but because of the Moon in Aquarius, you're also dealing with nasty people.

All you really want is to be understood and not contradicted. You believe that you're a fair person, and on this day, you make the mistake of thinking that other's see a fair person in you, when in fact, they don't care if you're fair or crooked; they merely want to get your goat, and oh how they do exactly that.

You were under the impression that the troubles in your life were finally starting to smooth out — and they are, but not in the way you expected.

You're dealing with someone who is using up all the Moon trine Uranus energy they can get their hands on, and what they're doing with it is taunting you into a state of fury. This state of anger is becoming very, very tiring for you.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon is in your sector of belief, but you're going to feel challenged. Someone isn't ready to hear what you have to say.

Moon trine Uranus arouses in you a need to poke at someone to wake them up. What's meant here is that you feel like you're stuck; you need this other person involved with whatever it is that you're working on, and they're simply not owning up to their end of the bargain.

This could be as grand a 'thing' as your relationship, itself. You desperately need support here, and you're not getting it.

This could go two ways with you: you might slink into silence, where your cold demeanor could freeze your partner out, OR, you could become so angry and hostile towards this person that you say way too many mean and nasty things that you'll end up regretting.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Well, if there is one thing you dislike, that's secrets, so there are going to be some doozies coming up for you and it may be in your home.

If there's one thing you really can't take, it's that confusing, chaotic energy — the kind that comes with Moon trine Uranus. Just as you were getting into your groove and pace, along comes this transit and upsets not only your peace of mind but your literal living quarters. All of a sudden, home improvements are needed.

All of a sudden, there are people in your home doing work, making noise, getting in your way.

This really upsets you, as it makes you feel as though you've lost all control over your familiar environment. You aren't known as the homebody of the zodiac for nothing, and when your digs are uprooted, you fall to pieces. Chaos is just NOT your thing.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.