3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On February 19, 2022

Today will bring peaceful energy that may seem like nothing is happening, but that is only because it is all going on beneath the surface.

As you move through the first full day of Pisces Season you are reminded of those qualities of the fish that make them so loving and sweet.

You will be feeling more forgiving, accepting, and understanding of the situations that have recently bothered you and the people in them.

This will bring that sense of peace to the day, but still, there is something else pushing you forward.

While Venus and Mars are still making their way across the sky together and you are seeing their balancing influence show up within yourself, Jupiter and Uranus are still on the scene reminding you that there is a difference between settling and what you deserve.

You can find peace by accepting things as they are, but it still does not mean that it is where you deserve to be.

Part of that forgiveness coming in is recognizing that even though you cannot change the past, it does not mean you have to be bound to it either.

Change can be scary especially when you look at the big picture from where you are to where you want to be.

But it does not have to be that way.

The biggest journeys begin with the smallest of steps and today through the ongoing astrology and beautiful harmony of the Moon and Mercury we start to see that we do not need to do it all at once, but we do still need to do it.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On February 19, 2022

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Although energy has been stagnant lately for you, making it difficult to take any real action, today will offer a break from all that. All that was brought to light during the recent retrogrades will start to make sense today and you will be able to start seeing how you can get ahead in small ways.

If you are on the verge of a major life change you are not alone. Even if it is just parts of it that you want to change it is important to focus on one thing you can do today to get you closer to where you want to be.

If you are only ever continually feeling overwhelmed, you are going to be less likely to act. Instead, just focus on a small piece today and then gone tomorrow, eventually, they will become the steppingstones for you into your new life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today brings a bit of adventure your way. Even if you are happy with where you are in your life, you have been needing a break lately from being the rock that everyone else leans on. While this has to do with the boundaries that you are still working on creating in your life, it does not mean that it is not valid.

If you cannot skip town today, take yourself to do something fun or be available to spend time with people that bring joy to your life. With a connection between the Moon and Mercury happening later in the day you are going to be able to have some of those conversations about the universe and the meaning of life that you love. Even this can be a break from feeling like you must be there for everyone. Just make sure that you let someone be there for you too.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The more comfortable you become with the uncomfortable the faster growth happens. Today’s energy gives you a chance to lean into the unknown around you and to find that sense of security within yourself. The ongoing astrology is prompting you to feel more adventurous making a taking a risk does not sound so bad.

This is because as you realize that things staying the same is now impossible, you start to accept that change is going to happen whether you want them to or not. Your only choice is in how you deal with it. But it is also that space of understanding that when it feels like our world is falling apart on the outside, it is because it is coming together on the inside.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.