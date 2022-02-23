Life comes with its up and downs, and so much of it is directly related to what's going on in the cosmic sky. On February 24, 2022, we have quite the lineup of transits. Some are blissfully wonderful, and others...not so nice.

On Thursday, three zodiac signs will have it particularly rough, we may run into a little trouble due to Moon sextile Saturn, which may look like being stopped from some action, or prohibited from reaching a certain goal.

Saturn constricts, and when Moon sextile Saturn rises above, we may feel as though we are stuck in place, unable to move...unable to grow.

We're also working with Mercury square Uranus, which is like the polar opposite of Moon sextile Saturn in Aquarius, in terms of wanting to move, wanting to express ourselves, and wanting to do well on this day. We want to be great today, but Saturn energy will be getting in the way.

Why Aries, Taurus, and Libra will have a rough horoscope on February 24, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll be experiencing a serious case of foot-in-mouth disease on this day, Aries, as you try very hard to make people see your well-intended point, only to realize that you keep saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. How exasperating!

By the day's end, you'll simply be shrugging, and possibly laughing it all off, hopefully. You'll notice that your good mood sticks around, and that is simply because you can hardly believe how everything seems to be against you — it's laughable. And you will laugh, but you won't get anything done. There's always tomorrow for your masterful voice.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Even though you have grown to a place where you no longer consider the opinions of others to have enough weight to actually shift your own perspective, what you'll be doing today is listening a little too close to what other people think of you.

You'll overhear something that will upset you, but what upsets you the most is how seriously you take their words, and that's what you've taught yourself to not care about. You're ensnared in the web of Mercury square Uranus; your day is hard on you because you decided to listen to the moronism of someone else and now it's ruined your day.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're not used to having things NOT go your way. And today, nothing is going to go your way, and this may be because your expectations are so high that all you can possibly reap at this point is a disappointment. Well, you're going to experience disappointment in spades on this day.

Mercury square Uranus makes you feel like you're the leader whose words alone can revolutionize the planet. That is until you realize that everyone is rolling their eyes over everything you say. It's like you simply cannot be understood or taken seriously today, and you don't know why. The good part is that you don't take it too harshly, because you know days like this do happen, every now and then.

