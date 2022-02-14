The bad guys in astrology will be busier than usual on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, and this complicates matters for three zodiac signs who will think their daily horoscope is not coming together as planned.

With our Moon in Leo, we can automatically assume that whatever it is that influences our day, today, it will come with ego and possibly a little bullying.

Because we also have Luna arguing with Uranus, we'll be battling our need to break free and create hysteria, while being made to feel trapped and futile, due to Moon confronting Saturn's effect on us.

Alas, Saturn in Aquarius, and Mars in Capricorn push buttons everywhere on February 15, 2022. Mars makes us work harder than usual.

Saturn in Aquarius can stalemate friendships and make us get in the way of one another.

You could try your hardest to make something good happen, but no. Saturn in Aquarius will have you feeling like a moving car with the emergency brake on.

Motivator Mars in Capricorn is demotivating as it sends positive vibes fosters chaos — for change's sake of course.

So zodiac signs in astrology, be prepared. It's a tough day with unsettling experiences. Wait for the positive outcome later in the week.

The three zodiac signs who will have a tough time on Tuesday include: Scorpio, Capricorn, Aries

But a few of us will feel the tougher side to astrology's forecast too. So, let's put the pieces together. Leo's power push will make everything we do today feel like it's of uttermost importance, while Uranus and Saturn's influence will ensure that we try very hard, but to no avail.

I guess we could say that the main response today will be 'frustration.'And so, February 15, 2022, will be a rough day for a few of the signs, mainly because those signs are easy to mess with, according to these playful transits. So why not toss us around like we're toys? I guess this is why some call it a 'cosmic joke'.

Why Scorpio, Capricorn, and Aries will have a rough horoscope on February 15, 2022

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How this day may end up playing out for you is through impulsive decision making gone awry. Say for instance today you feel passionate about something or someone. You want to follow your heart and make good on that passion; you want something wonderful to happen, and you go for it with all the gusto you can create.

And what do you get for your efforts? A closed door that basically and metaphorically says, "Come back another day." That's how this day will work for you. You will be up to the eyeballs in good intentions, and plans to back them up ... and yet all you'll really get to experience today are false starts and frustrating non-beginnings.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The ups and downs of any regular day flow just fine in your daily life, as you are accustomed to a life that comes with a push and pulls. You account for the mistakes and you press on in the event of failures. However, this day is all tease and no, please.

This means that no matter how well-intended you are, or how patient you believe yourself to be under duress you're going to lose it big time, today, Capricorn. You've made a personal rulebook, and it includes the possibility for defeat, but you rarely believe this 'defeat' is going on actually taking place. When it does, as it will today, you will feel very set back. It's as if you're back to square one again, after spending time on square 1000.

Aries

(March 19 - April 19)

Where this day is going to go wrong for you is in so much as you will come up with some flawless plan that you know is pure perfection and cannot be done any other way than the way you've designed, and crash-pow! Nobody listens, nobody executes your plans properly, and if you're lucky, you can call the entire day chaotic and bound to fail.

Not exactly what you wanted on this day, Aquarius, and yet, you're dealing with the heavy hand of Moon opposition Saturn, which really doesn't care how you take this day, as long as you take it. This is the day when your plan goes nowhere. Fast.

