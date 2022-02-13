Today, February 14, 2022, is Valentine's Day, but that won't make it easy on Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius zodiac signs.

Valentine's Day hosts several transits Moon opposite Venus, Mercury in Aquarius, and Moon in Leo. With Moon opposite Venus, we can almost guarantee that the heavy 'love' push that occurs during this 'holiday' can bring with it a few misconceptions.

In other words, on this day, we expect things to be a certain way, and when they don't pan out as expected, we feel the pain of belief gone sour. The reason this day is rough on some folks is not that the transits are pummeling us, but because we have decided to make Valentine's Day a little too seriously, which means a lot of people are about to be left out in the lurch.

Why the horoscopes for Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius are rough on February 14, 2022?

If you are single and you believe that your life is a misery because you don't have someone to love, then do yourself a favor and get past it.

You are perfect as you are, single, married, in love with a rockstar, widowed, or divorced. You are the only one who needs to love you. Once you discover that, 'rough' days will become a thing of the past.

Why Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius have a rough horoscope on February 14, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may have a rough day today simply because you're finding it harder and harder to deal with someone in your life — someone you once loved and is now presenting themselves to you as a potential enemy. How did things get so out of hand? And yet, they did and you're left to deal with it. Today is the day when you get some news from this person, and it isn't going to be nice.

However, you are learning to roll with the punches, so to speak, and you're beginning to make sense out of the senseless. What's rough about this day for you is that you're still not totally used to this new treatment. Heads up: you won't get used to it until they are gone. Might be time to set up some new emotional laws.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What makes this day rough for you is that you are starting to realize that you're no good for your partner and that this knowledge falls on Valentine's Day really doesn't help.

You've been such a hard case, and while you might have thought it was something they need to deal with, the truth is that they are sick and tired of your juvenile antics and they are secretly harboring animosity towards you.

You might stand back this week to look at the damage you've caused. You talk a mean streak about fairness and compromise, but in the end, it seems only your partner is doing the compromising. You might want to think about giving in a little.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Unfortunately, you're up on such a high horse that you can't enjoy the little things in life like other people's happiness. You've gotten yourself into this belief that you are truly enlightened, but what you suffer from is 'shut-eye' which is an archaic term that implies you think you know it all, when in fact, you're merely deluded.

You have talked yourself into believing that you are some kind of great guru, but you have no answers. You are a poser, and it is during this week that someone points this out to you, which really bashes your ego. It's time to get with humility, Sagittarius. You may be smart, but you're not the world's greatest authority on everything that ever existed.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.