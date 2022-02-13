Some unexpected opportunities result from the Moon entering Leo on Valentine's Day, and for three zodiac signs who have a great day on February 14th, 2022, the love department is on fire.

A Moon in Leo is so special for each zodiac sign. February 14th is the day where we collectively celebrate love. The lion of the zodiac channeling Moon enter gives us permission to be fearless in relationships and when it comes to declaring emotions, we grow bolder and more confident.

Leo rules the Sun, when the Moon is in the fifth solar house of astrology, it affects the emotional energy of Scorpio, Aquarius, and Libra the most.

These three zodiac signs feel love more strongly than ever before on February 14, 2022.

Now that Mercury enters Aquarius (the opposite sign to Leo) we love our freedom as much as we enjoy time with others. So, each of these zodiac signs begins to think differently about romance. In fact, each zodiac sign learns to think outside the box and to be more honest starting Monday.

This aspect will help in any romantic or platonic conversations we have. We may even ask for what we need to feel loved today and the rest of the year — and get it!

Why is February 14, 2022 a great day for Scorpio, Aquarius, and Libra particularly?

Fears feel conquerable. Challenges look easier to overcome. Being with the one you love becomes a powerful decision thanks to Pluto and the North Node bringing stamina and determination to make effort reap results.

Today will serve as a reminder that the best kind of love is the one that changes us because of it, and this isn't limited to Scorpio, Aquarius, or Libra. We all gain these same insights, thanks to the Leo Moon!

3 zodiac signs who will have a great day on February 14, 2022:

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today should be an important one for you. Whether it’s a relationship that you’ve had for a long time or one that you’ve been working to establish, there is a positive change coming.

The North Node is currently in Taurus which means that during this new cycle you have just begun a lot of growth will be happening in the relationship area of your life.

Today there is an aspect between the North Node and Pluto, so it’s one of those days in which you’ll look back and realize what a pivotal moment it was for you.

Pluto is the planet that rules the subconscious, everything that we can’t see and aren’t normally aware of. This means today, especially with this hitting your relationships and that Leo Moon that you could be getting an unexpected Valentine's Day gift.

While it’s more important how you or your partner show up in your day-to-day lives rather than just a holiday, it still feels nice to feel remembered, valued, and loved. All of these themes are part of the self-growth that you’ve been through recently so it’s important that you receive that from people in your life, especially romantic interests.

The love declaration that comes through today will have a lot of truth behind it, so make sure you stay open to it instead of wondering if it sounds too good to be true.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As the Moon shifts into Leo today it will reconnect you to your heart and all those deep feelings that are housed there. Lately, you may not have felt especially connected to your partner or even your life. Wondering if you were where you were supposed to be, or if there was something you needed to do. This isn’t the case though.

In life, we go through different seasons, and right now you’re ending your own winter, ready to start opening once again. And in perfect timing too. With all the growth that has happened and trying to make sure that you aren’t doing things like you did before it’s easy to forget that it’s impossible. Not only that but in love, you can’t treat a new relationship like you did an old one because then it’ll only turn out how it did before.

This life you’re living and even a relationship you’re in need a new version of you. Lucky for you it’s the person that you’ve already become but now you have to trust that.

Today will bring some really sweet possibilities for love and romance. The Moon in Leo will be helping you to be in touch with your heart and expressive over how you feel while Mercury shifting into your zodiac sign will have you being able to communicate in the best way possible. All things that go into making this Valentine’s Day that you won’t soon forget.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you think of Valentine’s Day it’s often the heart-shaped boxes that come to mind, but as you know there is a deeper purpose of love than just to give chocolate. Today brings you one step closer to the relationship and life that you’ve been dreaming of. Last fall there was a lot of letting go of what was no longer serving you or that you’d already outgrown.

After a period of quiet, you’ve realized that you deserve and need someone to go all-in for you. To not play games with your heart or to show up in your life wishy-washy confused about their feelings. You need someone who knows what they want and isn’t afraid to go after it.

Today is the day for the shift around just that. Whether it’s someone that you’ve recently been seeing or even a new love interest, today brings in that confidence that you’ve been looking for. This will allow you to fully trust the person that you’re with and to open more to be vulnerable.

It’s quite a shift from dating the emotionally unavailable. It’s one that you deserve as well. This new part of your life and love that’s starting will look and feel different than anything that you’ve previously had so make sure to stay open to it, give it a chance to bloom.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.