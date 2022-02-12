Why Aries, Aquarius And Pisces Have A Rough Horoscope On February 12, 2022

Every now and then we just have to let out one big collective laugh, and today on February 12, 2022, is going to be one of those special days where if we don't laugh, we'll jump off a bridge, especially for Aries, Aquarius and Pisces.

Why the horoscopes for Aries, Aquarius and Pisces are rough on February 12, 2022?

We have Moon sextile Uranus to make sure we feel cramped and annoyed, while Moon opposite Mars stirs up more anger in us than we ever expected AND we have Moon opposite Venus to let us know that our love lives are a complete fail.

A rough day will be had, and as we've dealt with days like this before, we'll deal once again with days like today. Expect to take things the wrong way and to create havoc in other people's lives. Misunderstandings will revolve mainly around love, and there will be talk of divorce or separation for some couples.

All in all, it will be a day that requires strength of character and persistence. A few zodiac signs here will be tested. Life is hard. The minute we come to know this as truth is the minute it gets a little bit easier.

Why Aries, Aquarius and Pisces will have a rough day on February 12, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Don't be surprised if you find yourself laughing out loud, hysterically, at any given moment in public, without any cares. This is what your fate is for today, Aries. Uncontrolled emotion that borders on sheer hysteria and near mania.

You are at the point in your life where nothing is going right and you feel that if you don't laugh about it, you'll disappear into angst and depression.

Do yourself a favor and take that 'false' joy and 'fake it 'til you make it.' This means, if you want to survive whatever it is that you're going through, then act the part of the happy person who goes through life without a care. Yes, it's false, but it may lead you to a better place.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You thought you were making all the right moves when it came to both your love life and your career, and today only shows you that fate had something altogether different in mind.

What was once a secure feeling of knowing what you wanted in love and career has now turned into a feeling of being stifled and held down. How the heck did you get yourself in so deep?

Now, all you want is OUT. You can't escape quickly enough, and because there is no escape on this day, you'll start to feel like you're imprisoned, trapped — no way out!

Your lover is driving you batty and your job has turned into pure abuse. You need out, Aquarius, but you're not going to get it today

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Your laughter will turn to giddiness today, as the cosmic forces push and pull you hither and thither. And while you're 'thither' you'll get to go over how everything is falling apart and how nothing seems to be going as planned.

Your love life has now turned you into a suspicious harpy who feels the need to grill your partner every time you feel a pang of jealous paranoia pop up, which is every day.

But today, you'll be uncontrollable, and a real turn-off, to boot. It's one thing to be unhappy in your relationship, but it's another thing to be relentlessly aggressive and accusatory.

If there's something you need to say to your partner, then say it, Pisces. Don't wait for this whole thing to turn into a comedy act.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.