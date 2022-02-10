3 Zodiac Signs Who Start A Secret Affair During Sun Trine Moon Starting February 11, 2022

Three zodiac signs who will have a secret affair starting February 11, 2022, and the Sun trine the Moon brings enough energy to make this possible.

Because Sun trine Moon is a rather harmonious transit that enables our self-confidence and our ability to communicate well, we may find ourselves taking advantage of this good feeling, and we may want to start a secret affair with someone who has really caught our interest.

Many good things can and will happen during this transit — it's here for us to discover something great about our lives.

And while 'secret affairs' are generally frowned upon everybody has a different story to tell, and if one is bound to start an affair with someone, it doesn't necessarily imply that one is cheating on someone else.

In this case, because Sun trine Moon is such a 'happy' transit, the idea of starting a secret affair may come as a result of trying to rid one's self of some desperate unhappiness. Some folks really do want to be happy, and can only find that happiness in other people. And so, certain signs of the Zodiac will fight for the right to love someone else...even if it's in secret.

The 3 zodiac signs who start a secret affair during sun trine moon starting Friday, February 11, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Everything you wanted from your present relationship has lapsed into some sort of Twilight Zone of nothingness. Your person donates nothing, and the love is weak at best. You really wanted the whole 'endless honeymoon' thing and what you've got now is a nonstop prayer to let you out of this wasteland of a relationship.

What's good is that there's someone out there who is interested in you, and all you need do is say 'yes' and they can be yours. Will this be the love of your life, part 67? Maybe, maybe not. But during Sun trine Moon, you won't care. You want the pseudo-love and attention more than you want to sit at home watching your mate turn into a boiled potato.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What's been holding you back from experiencing the love you want lies in the fact that you've been too fearful of reaching out and getting what you need. And you need love, affection, and ... an entirely new person to experience this with. Your present love life offers you very little, yet you're sort of signed, sealed, and delivered to this person for life.

So, what you believe will 'do the trick' is to find yourself, someone, to get into a secret affair with, which is exactly what you're going to do. You've got the confidence of someone who is enjoying the perks of Sun trine Moon, and you are finally feeling courageous enough to make it happen.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You feel like you deserve a whole new life, and by hook or by crook, you're going to figure out a way to get one. You may be stuck in a loveless marriage, or you're simply unsatisfied with whatever you have, and you feel the only way to jumpstart your life again is by starting an affair with someone who will uplift your spirits and make you feel whole again.

Sun trine Moon is like Vitamin C — it helps improve your health, but it also lets you choose the method by which you'll create that improvement. In your case, you improve your life by starting a secret affair with someone. You want this, and so do they...so, why not, eh?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.