What makes this a rough day for some lies in how we perceive certain events in our lives. What's meant by this is that we have a few very positive transits going for us on this day, February 7, 2022, and that means that we will experience many things going right for other people. In other words, this day is going to play on our sense of envy, or jealousy, and this never makes for a good day.

Because we have a Moon in Taurus, Moon trine Mars and Moon trine Venus, we will find ourselves at odds with our feelings.

It may appear that everyone in the world seems very happy and content with what they have...the grass is always greener, in our minds, at least. This week will have a few signs wondering how they got left out of the happiness deal, and that may turn into a self-pity fest.

And so, a rough day will be had, by some, for silly, petty reasons. We will be jealous of this person, doubtful of that person, and generally dismissive of everything and everyone we come into contact with.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On February 7, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'd like the world to think you don't 'do' jealousy, but you do, Aries, you do. You will be feeling jealousy this week, and it will be completely superficial.

In other words, you will let your neurotic feelings of low self-esteem get in the way of a friendship you have with someone you find to have more 'physical' advantages than you do, and you will flip the table on them and make them the bad guy for simply being 'better than you' in this area.

This is a disservice you do yourself because you generally believe that you're the best in all departments, including looks. But this person really pushed your buttons by having something you don't have, and now, all you can see is how terrible they are and it ruins your day.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your day is slated for the trash bin, and it's all because you can't understand why nobody is paying attention to you. It may start out as you making a joke that no one gets, and it may lead all the way to someone not showing up for a meeting that you planned. What's really going on is that you aren't making sense when you speak.

You say things that you 'believe' are clear, but they are so full of holes that nobody really understands your meaning, and they certainly don't get it when you throw a fit over not being understood.

This may be a good time for you to work on your communication skills because they only seem to be getting you more and more misunderstood.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you'll be feeling today is conflicted. You've got Moon in Taurus giving you the impression that all is well, while Moon conjunction Uranus comes in to rock the boat and make you feel doubtful and slightly paranoid.

What the heck? You don't feel like you've done anything wrong today, and yet, you can't help but feel like you're being punished.

Someone will accuse you of doing something you had no hand in, and this will escalate into a royal drama, where you'll be defending yourself over something you haven't done. You know who you are and what you are guilty or not guilty of, and let someone else bear this burden, as you really aren't involved.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.