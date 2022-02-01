3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love They Can't Have Starting February 2, 2022

We have always, as a species, been attracted to the inaccessible. If something is denied us, we want it even more. And when the Moon harmonizes with Mars on February 2, 2022, three zodiac signs specifically will want who they love, but cannot have.

We fall in love with celebrities that we cannot have, and regular old people who aren't interested in us. If we can't have it, we want it even more. Moon sextile Mars drives us in an interesting direction: we feel we can't take 'no' for an answer.

Mars energy is hostile and highly powered; it supports our desire to go for things that are out of our reach. With the Moon sextile Mars in our corner, we feel nervy. We believe we can have what is not available to us.

And so, this means that if something truly is impossible to get, then by trying to get it, all we can possibly receive then, is frustration. This ride is going to be bumpy and frustrating. Strap on those seatbelts!

3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love They Can't Have During Moon Sextile Mars Starting February 2, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

In your mind, there's nothing that's off base with you. You never respect people's boundaries, and you don't believe you have to. So, when you are hit with Moon sextile Mars, you feel that you have the right to whatever it is that you set your mind on getting. If that's a person, then so be it.

You move on that person as if they are your property. When they react with fear or hostility towards you, you chalk it off to them just not being used to your kind of love — something they'll get over in time.

You believe that if you want someone, they have no choice but to surrender to your charms. You are wrong and you are overstepping your boundaries, Aries.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In your mind, you think that if you have deep thoughts about a person who isn't in your life but should be that you can manifest them into your life as reality.

You are the ultimate 'fan' and you fall in love with celebrities and rockstars at will...you believe these people know you on some deep, cosmic level.

This is psychotic and narcissistic, but you don't believe that for a second. You like to lose yourself in the fantasy of being in their life. You don't see this as anything but the next logical phase of your existence together.

The truth is this, Sagittarius: you're living in a dream world. This person doesn't know you. They don't want you in their lives. Enjoy the fantasy, but don't try to make it a reality.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have a secret: you prefer to love someone who doesn't want anything to do with you. Is this masochistic? Absolutely not, you're being self-protective.

You choose to love this way because it spares you the pain of real rejection. Moon sextile Mars gives you even more fuel for your fantasy, and you take it greedily.

You fall in love with people you'll never meet and you desire the love from those who wouldn't recognize your name if they saw it on paper.

You don't care. You want it this way. You understand that nobody would approve of your style so you keep this to yourself...but it makes you happy, and that's really all that matters, right?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.