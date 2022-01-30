We have a New Moon in Aquarius, today, and while that waxes in the sky, we are also entertaining Moon square Uranus.

While these transits don't automatically spell out trouble, they will have our heads in the clouds. We will be so preoccupied on this day that we better be careful to not walk into traffic.

In other words, that's the kind of day we might have today. January 31, 2022, is the kind of day where we aren't paying attention to the present moment.

When we are preoccupied with 'whatever' we miss out on opportunities and we fail to pick up on social cues. We may end up insulting someone, simply because we didn't hear them as they spoke to us.

Moon square Uranus can make us feel irritable and annoyed, for no reason at all. Because Uranus transits often come with quirky behavior, we may end up acting a little too weird for the tastes of others. This cannot be helped. We may as well just go with the flow, today.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 31, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Here's a day when you need to pay attention to what you're doing. You may end up feeling sorry for yourself today and that might just end up being the gate that opens to more and more self-pity.

You have to search for a way out of this dank place because you don't seem to understand how depressed you seem to be getting. If you have coping methods, then apply them, because mentally, it's going to be one of those days where you feel disassociated and not a part of humanity. Check it out, Taurus.

You're going to be fine, you're not alone, and this, too, shall pass. You are loved. Know it and let it penetrate your psyche.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

In a way, this is one of those mental health days, where even you pause to wonder if things are falling apart on you.

This day brings you self-doubt and hyper-critical self-analysis. You may just take it too far when it comes to beating yourself up. For some reason, this day has you stuck on something that you don't like about yourself, and like a loop, you can't escape this hamster wheel.

You don't like feeling this way, but you can't make yourself stop. You will look for that which comforts you, and you will find it in friends and family members.

As it stands, you are not alone with your thoughts, Capricorn, and you will rise above it all soon enough.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your thoughts are what separate you from the rest of humanity on this day. You are already a very private person, but some of the thoughts inside that head of yours border on the truly disturbing. What you need to do is figure out a way to recognize your thoughts as fleeting, and not real.

The whole 'Aquarius the Air Head' thing is real in so much as you truly do live inside your mind. Unfortunately, you tend to go paranoid, and this really gets in your way during transits like Moon square Uranus.

You want to break free, yet you can't find the path that leads you out of your mind and into something a little less...hostile. You'll be OK, Aquarius. Just hand tight and let it pass.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.