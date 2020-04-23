The 6 Most Self-Deprecating Zodiac Signs, According To Astrology

They still have some humility.

In a world full of bullies, big mouths and egomaniacal show-offs, it's refreshing to notice a person who thinks before they speak, and, when they do, they remain respectful and humble.

The world is all about taking what you can get, and if you must step on the face of another to get there, then so what? Go get it. Get what's yours and destroy anything that gets in your way — because you are all that matters.

But where do decorum, manners and self-restraint come in? Are there still self-deprecating zodiac signs who don't automatically assume the world is ready to humiliate and condemn?

Yes, they still exist, and thanks to astrology, we can pinpoint exactly who they are.

There is a majority of us; in fact, not all of us have lost our minds to that mentality. Some of us still wish to respect both ourselves and others. How novel, how antiquated!

And while many of us do think before we speak or act, some of us actually remain humble due to the time of our birth and where the planets were at the time we were born.

Let's look at the top 6 most humble yet self-deprecating zodiac signs.

1. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is humble. While this may be due to a lack of confidence, it doesn't matter.

They are honestly humble and do not wish to speak ill against anyone. They are painfully aware of how cruel life can be, and they most sincerely do not wish to add to the pain of the world.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Naturally self-deprecating, Cancer does not like to cause trouble, and most especially on their own account.

They are not pushovers, nor are they weak at heart; what they are is discerning and discriminating. They choose their battles well and fight when necessary.

Outside of that, they are quiet, self-respecting people who rise to the top by being kind.

3. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are balanced. And if that balance needs a push one way or the other, Libra will fall to the side of the quiet and reserved.

Yes, they can stand on their own and, if need be, they will fight to the death, but this is not their nature. Libra likes to take a step back to survey the scenario, and they will always take into consideration whether or not they've made the right move.

4. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Self-deprecating only when under duress, Aquarius is a champion for another's cause. They root for and protect the underdog; they will do their dirtiest deeds for the purpose of serving another.

Still, this sign is known for self-reflection and analysis; they wish to do the right thing at all times, and in doing so, they take the stance of the humble servant.

5. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This sign wants to please you, and in attempting to do so, they will fall back for the purpose of observing.

Gemini doesn't like to offend, and they've crafted a way to go through life in an inoffensive way by remaining calm and quiet in the face of conflict. They are humble and self-deprecating in earnest, and it makes life a much better place for them that way.

6. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

While self-deprecation is not automatically assumed as a trait among Capricorns, their humility develops early on, in childhood.

They may grow up to be obnoxious and boisterous adults, but they started life being very doubtful of their gifts, and that doubt taught them how to rise above it.

They will refer to this when they feel they've said too much... which they do all the time.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.