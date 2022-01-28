Starting January 29, 2022, three zodiac signs whose friendships improve find it hard to believe that it took it so long to happen.

There's no shock at all to the idea of hearing that Moon sextile Jupiter influences our friendships and how we relate to the people we like, love, and care for.

In fact, of the many transits that can increase our good fortune in terms of friendship, this one is right up there with the biggies.

Moon sextile Jupiter puts us in touch with what matters most to us. This is also why, during this transit, we also find out who we need to let go of...it's a way of making room for the positive.

Jupiter energy always insists that we grow, and where friendships are concerned, this is the time where we notice who among our friends are the ones we want to keep in our lives forever.

What we have in common with good friends is what's going to become the focal point during Moon sextile Jupiter, and this will serve to bring us even closer, ensuring that our love and respect for each other improve exponentially.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Improve During Moon Sextile Jupiter Starting January 29, 2022

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are the kind of person that has a lot of friends, but you certainly had to go through a lot of people before you knew who was right for you, and who simply did not fulfill the bill of 'friend'.

You're not always easy to get along with, but those who love you, love you hard, and they are unshakeable.

During Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll find yourself appreciating the 'real' folks who stood by you during hard times, and who are there to celebrate the easier, happier times with you.

Life isn't always a breeze, but thanks to your group of superior friends, life is pretty dang good for you, Gemini.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When people think of Virgo, they usually slink off in terror, assuming that all Virgos are there to talk down to them while judging them severely.

What's not known about you, Virgo is that you're also a die-hard friend and you absolutely worship and adore your personal tribe of mates.

During Moon sextile Jupiter you'll crave their company even more so because you realize that this life is short and that one of the most special things you can have are good friendships with people you can rely upon.

Let the world think you're reserved for perfectionism only, your friends know that beneath that facade, you're pure mush...and they love you for it.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Unlike Virgo, you only have a few select friends, but oh how special those people are to you. You never needed a stadium of pals, and acquaintances are a dime a dozen; sure, who doesn't have a zillion acquaintances?

But you have best friends, and they are few, but cherished. During the Moon sextile Jupiter you will find that with one friend in particular. your relationship will grow.

That's the thing with friends, as opposed to lovers you can share the goofiest of things with them without feeling like you have to impress them.

This transit will also make the center of your friend's attention, and there's nothing you'd rather give more than the return of that attention.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.