With Venus going direct after a long, impressive retrograde, we may find ourselves wanting immediate gratification, only to be slowed down by the communication hazard that is Mercury conjunct Pluto.

We're also dealing with the Moon conjunct Mars, which may add a touch of hostility to our day.

It's the kind of day where we wake up filled with hope and optimism, and we end up stuck in place because nothing seems to gain momentum.

What makes this a rough day is the inability to communicate our thoughts, or more specifically, that our attempts to communicate will be thwarted, each and every time.

What feels frustrating on this day is that we only want the best; our intentions are so fine and upstanding, and yet, all we seem to receive is rotten information that leads to frustration and a feeling of being stuck.

We start out with great intentions, and by the end of the day, we're actually on the warpath and want people to hurt.

Now, how the heck did things go so wrong? We don't even recognize ourselves by the end of this day.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 29, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's not going to be so much a rough day for you, Aries, as it will be a day of true colors shown and hostile actions are taken.

This will mostly affect you in terms of work and the anticipation of something you feel will end up a disaster.

You have put in some very intense efforts to make something happen correctly, and during the weekend, you will find that someone has changed something you've done.

You feel that their change is exactly what will destroy what you've been working on. While this day was meant for you to relax and kick back, instead, you'll be devoting every minute of this day to getting back at the person who is messing with your original plan.

You are way too attached to the outcome and you won't give yourself a break, no matter what.



Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With Venus now going direct, you literally feel like a door has opened for you; one that leads your personal love life in a better direction.

However, it's only day one in his direct process and you're still dealing with some of the Venus retrograde casualties, and that sets your day up for disappointment.

You want instant gratification, and you can't get it, and that's going to make you go ballistic on your partner.

Keep in mind, they are innocent here; they don't feel the same influence as you do, and may not understand why you're so hostile, so suddenly.

Try to keep a lid on it, Gemini. This day will pass. And Venus direct will work in your favor, just give it a second or two to kick in, alright?

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today is all about you giving orders and everyone around you taking those orders and throwing them out the window.

That's how this day is going to affect you, and that's how the transits do not work in your favor today: what you intend for will be directly opposed and challenged.

What's even worse is that all you really want today is to relax, to chill.

Maybe even to have a good time with friends or your partner...but no. Not today. No rest for the weary, and no compassion for the compassionate.

Think of it this way, Scorpio. Maybe you'd be best to stick by yourself today. You know how to make yourself happy, and it would appear that nobody else wants to play nice with you, so...let 'em go.

