3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On January 27, 2022

Three zodiac signs who will have a great day on January 27, 2022 desire for change becomes deeper today as we move through the energy of the Moon squaring Jupiter suggesting that what motivates us or drives us is up for a total overhaul.

Early this morning the Moon will move from Scorpio into Sagittarius, prompting us to go from the depths of our emotions to how we are going to use them moving forward in our lives.

Both transits involving the Moon today occur around midday giving us the feeling that something deep within us has and is continuing to change.

The first is Moon in Sagittarius square Jupiter in Pisces.

This transit is one that prompts the feeling of well-being and is good for socializing, particularly with friends but it also tends to bring some deep realizations about what is the underlying motivating factor for the choices that we make in our lives.

Sometimes we think that we’re being motivated by doing the right thing when in truth it’s for the approval or validation of others.

At others, it’s that we’re trying to find success when in reality we’re living in a place of fear of life is different than we had originally planned for.

These are the types of truths that may come bubbling up to the surface today about what motivates us, giving us the chance to see clearly what space we’ve been operating from and the opportunity to make a change if we so desire to.

Based on the second transit that occurs, a sextile between the Sun in Aqua and the Moon in Sag, it’s likely that we are going to want to start making some changes as this aspect generally brings about new choices in our life as we become aware of our true feelings.

All of this is being supported by the Uranus Venus trine, the only other aspect today, which is all about releasing the old and creating more space for the new in our lives, especially in our love lives as Venus rules that area of our lives and she’s just about ready to station direct.

Today isn’t just about our true feelings becoming known as yesterday’s astrology represents, but actually changing our beliefs about ourselves and our lives which then encourages us to start making different choices, which is the gateway to change.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 27, 2022

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You will be especially affected by today’s astrology because the Moon will be in your sign for both of the transits activating your recent dissatisfaction with your life and prompting you to make changes.

Lately, it’s seemed like there has been a lot of frustration because you’re not feeling fulfilled or happy with your life circumstances, yet it seems that there is no way out. Part of seeing a way out though is believing that one exists, and this is where today’s astrology becomes extremely beneficial.

With the square the Moon in Sagittarius makes to Jupiter in Pisces midday you’ll become more aware about what has been motivating your life choices, especially those related to the situations in your life that you’re unsatisfied with.

This will open the doorway for the Sun in Aquarius sextile the Moon a few hours later which will allow you to start realizing where you need to be making choices from so that you can start getting different results.

This will spur you to have some big realizations today and to feel extremely motivated to start implementing different choices immediately. While some changes can’t occur overnight, never underestimate the power changing our beliefs can have, because it’s truly something that will eventually change your entire life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It’s your Solar Return and birthday season which means that you’re looking for new and exciting ways to grow. A big part of today’s astrology for you will be the Sun in Aquarius sextile the Moon in Sagittarius prompting you start making some different life choices which will end up affecting your entire year.

Big changes always start small and for you after a period of recent heaviness it’s time to start allowing yourself to embrace the lighter side of life. Many times, things are only difficult or challenging because we think it has to be that way, but under this transit part of what you’re moving towards is wanting things to be easier.

This will allow you to see things in a more simplistic way which will let you share your feelings and desires in a more straightforward way with those that matter in your life.

Look for any intuition that you have today around life choices that have been calling to you for some time but which you have previously ignored or avoided out of thinking we're too simple, too easy to be true. One of the things that you may be learning is that it’s not necessarily an issue of a choice being too obviously easy, but in allowing yourself to believe that life doesn’t always have to be hard.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today will especially bring you some time to be with friends, even if it’s a casual or quiet get-together as you usually prefer anyway. But there’s more to the story than just a good night to catch up on new episodes of your favorite Netflix show with friends, it’s a bigger chance to really see what has been motivating you about the choices that you have made in your life.

With the Moon in Sagittarius squaring Jupiter in your zodiac sign midday it’s time to see the truth about what has been behind many of the decisions you’ve been making. This will open up the ability for you to own this with those affected by it and then start aligning yourself more with what you want to be your motivating factor.

This may involve the shift from fear into hope or allowing yourself to have multiple needs met instead of only a few. While it’s a good night for just hanging out with friends, there also may be some deep conversations happening as well so make sure those you’re spending time with will be able to hold space for you to do so.

With Venus going direct in just a few days it’s possible that today’s energy could impact a current or prospective relationship so make sure to stay open to having a conversation even if you hadn’t anticipated it. Remember the best moments are those we can’t plan for.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.