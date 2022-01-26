Three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on January 27, 2022 feel the intensity of the astrology on Thursday.

The curious bit about today is that it's almost impossible to have a rough day, due to the lineup of terrific transits.

So, what makes this day rough for some is about personal attitude and perspective. It's like one of those 'life goes on' days, where the sun is shining and everyone's going about their business, while somewhere in the world, things are falling apart.

With Moon in Sagittarius, there may come a tendency to expect too much of the day. Disappointment is the main issue with this transit, as we may start the day out wanting it to go a certain way, only to watch it fall into an entirely different kind of station.

If there's anything that could upset us, transit-wise, it may just fall on the Sun sextile Moon, which could have us feeling a little too self-critical.

Here we put the expectation on our own selves, and if we come up short, we beat ourselves up over it. This day is not a horror story, it's merely a day of expectations followed by sour disappointments.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 27, 2022



Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Restlessness is at the heart of your deal today. You feel impatient and intolerant and it's spilling over everyone you run into. You feel that you are full of light and hope on this day, and all you seem to get in return is opposition and confrontation from others.

You are starting to feel as though you try in vain; and yes, you are good and yes, you do try very hard to maintain happiness in your life. But you're at that place today where you are starting to think that peace and happiness is too much to ask for.

Can no one simply agree with you, or at least allow you to have a say in the matter that isn't laughed at or shrugged off? Take a breath, Virgo, tomorrow is another (and better) day.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This day has only one issue for you, and it's a biggie: your love life. Because Moon square Jupiter, everything that has troubled you over the last few months in terms of your love life is now growing so far out of proportion that it's got you clamped up and unable to speak. You need to free yourself from the gag that you put on yourself and let your communications rollout.

You're the one who is stopping you from having a good day today, Capricorn. And if you think about it, you're making such a big deal about it all. Things aren't as dastardly as you'd like to believe they are. You are deluding yourself and this is going to end up with you breaking up with your partner if you don't get a grip. Speak up, for the love of truth.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This is the kind of day that you need to seize immediately or watch it turn to ruin. You get an opportunity today, and it's a good one.

But here's the kicker. You have to show up for it. You have to be there, at the right time in the right place to grab what is yours for the grabbing. Now, it's not that you're going to blow it, but it IS that you need to be aware of the timing because if you do blow it, you'll regret it and you'll end up beating yourself up over it.

You absolutely do NOT like having your hand forced, even if it's for your own benefit; you like doing things your way, but on this day, you will miss out on something special if you're not fully aware of when to strike. Clear your head out, Aquarius, and focus!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.