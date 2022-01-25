3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Attractive To Everyone During Moon Sextile Venus Starting January 25 - 26, 2022

When we think of what it takes to attract people, we generally gravitate towards our appearance.

It's been like this since the beginning of time. We favor beauty and because we associate so hard with our outer shell, we end up concentrating on keeping ourselves looking a certain way, so that we can come across as attractive to others.

Often times the pressure we put on ourselves to look like some kind of ideal ends up bringing us self-hate and anxiety because we don't and can't live up to the idea we've created in our minds.

But, it's not defeat that makes us suddenly feel unattractive. It's the fact that we never thought to work on our inner beauty because we just figured that no one can see that, so why bother?

Moon sextile Venus works on that sense of inner beauty. During this compassionate transit, we let what's petty fall to the side so that our real selves can rise up and shine for all to see.

When we really and truly adopt an attitude of self-love, we become magnetically attractive to everyone. Because the truth is human beings feel good around those who feel good about themselves.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Attractive To Everyone During Moon Sextile Venus on January 25 - 26, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been doing the right thing by yourself, and now you're starting to see results. You realize that people react better to you when you come at them with a good attitude and a strong sense of confidence. They listen better, they pay more attention to you.

Moon sextile Venus not only lets you see this happening but inspires you to work even harder on yourself. You will get compliments galore during this transit, and you might not even see what these folks are seeing, simply because your focus is on your inner beauty.

But it seems that the more you focus on your self-love, the more people find you simply beautiful to be near.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Moon sextile Venus gives you a certain kind of peace of mind during this time.

You may feel a bit more confident than usual, with less concern as to how you've affected people, physically. You've tried to downplay the importance of physical beauty over the years so that you can come to terms with your own aging process.

Too many movies tell you that you don't fit in, and yet, here you are, and because you've found the key to fitting in and being accepted without the green light from Hollywood, you feel more confident about living your life exactly as you are, scars and all. During this transit, everyone and their mother are going to find you very attractive.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

On this day, during this Moon sextile Venus transit, you will forget your looks and bring forth the best part of you: your ability to comfort and give compassion. You are needed on this day, and you show up in bright emotional colors, radiating from within.

The person you are going to be soothing will see you in a new light, and your kindness will be more beautiful than the face of a newborn babe.

That's all it takes, Scorpio, the idea of letting go of the superficial so that you can get a chance at knowing what it's like to be truly beautiful, the beauty that comes from within. When you walk in confidence, the world notices. You are captivating in your glory.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.