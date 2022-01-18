When Aquarius Sun hits town, we are besotted with possibility. Everything opens up for us, and for three zodiac signs relationships begin to improve.

Aquarius is a sign that represents self-belief, choice, and the right to be one's self and do as one pleases. During Aquarius season, starting January 19, 2022, we will start to feel everything from hope to new and inventive ways to keep that hope alive.

Aquarius season is helpful for lovers. New relationships will benefit from Aquarius' straightforward tendency in speech and expression.

You won't be entering a new relationship until a few things are cleared up in the beginning. Once you and your new person get certain things established, you'll be on the road to a romantic experience with a hint of 'watchful eye' intelligence as an undercurrent.

For those of us who are partnered, we will see things 'lighten' up a bit. Maybe we took things a little too seriously at one point and we started to lose the spontaneous joy of just being together.

Aquarius energy lets us poke around and analyze without going overboard. We will see that we need to release our need to control everything, and if all goes well, we might even get to simply experience the romance 'as it is.'

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve The Most During Aquarius Season Starting January 19, 2022

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The main reason your love life is going to feel like it's on the mend is that, during Aquarius season, you'll feel more at ease with the reality of your relationship, and less concerned with the fantastical aspects of it, meaning, you'll come to terms with the fact that your partner is not a superhero, but a human being.

Your expectations will drop, not because you want less, but because you are now ready to accept a human being into your life, rather than a fantasy being.

This takes the pressure off your mate and allows you both to breathe easier. Bringing your expectations down to a suitable reality is much healthier than putting pressure on your loved ones to become someone they are not.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Just about everyone feels good as they enter their own ruling sign, and during Aquarius season, you'll not only be in your element, you'll be in your power. When you feel the power, you get things done. They weren't kidding in that old song, "The Age of Aquarius" when they mention the words, "harmony and understanding."

Your romantic life will be lyrical, to say the least. Because you'll be feeling at ease with your own self, you'll be easy going on your partner, and your friends, as well.

Being approachable is so important in relationships, and when your partner sees that you are jovial and accepting, they will feel very comfortable around you, which will make everyone happier.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Your relationships with both romantic partners and family members stand a solid chance at improvement during Aquarius season, and you'll see this show up on Day One, practically. There's a feeling in the air that makes everyone involved predict success.

At this point in time, your personal romantic relationship will feel secure and harmonious. You may even discover that your partner has something in common with you that hadn't been noticed before, and this quirk, or oddness may just set the two of you on an expedition to discover more about yourselves.

This is a great time to study together, to take classes to learn a new craft, and spend time getting into it, together.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda