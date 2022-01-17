3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 18, 2022

With the first Full Moon of 2022 behind us and powerful astrology occurring today, we are reminded that everything happens at exactly the perfect time.

This is what makes January 18, 2022, perfect for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on Monday.

The Moon moves into Leo in the early hours today so we will spend the majority of the day with this powerful heart-centered fire energy moving through us and our lives.

This helps us feel inspired and want to take action, especially if we’ve recently had a dark night of the soul moment associated with the Full Moon in Cancer while in opposition to Pluto.

While we may need some time to process all that’s happened it’s also the perfect time for a new beginning.

Today we experience the Nodes of the Moon changing signs from the Gem/Sag axis that they’ve been on for the past two years to Taurus/Scorpio.

This is a powerful energy that transforms all of our lives for the next two years.

During this phase, we’re going to be changing our focus to a deeper connection and stability in our lives and in our romantic relationships.

But to do this we first will need to excavate everything that isn’t supposed to be moving with us into the next chapter of our lives.

This is where the magic comes in.

Because as the Nodes of the Moon change, Uranus also turns direct helping us see that any change we feel compelled to pursue will ultimately be rewarding, no matter the challenges we must go through.

During the past four to five months, we’ve been asked to sit with the impending or unexpected events that have occurred in our lives so that we can better figure out how to go about moving forward with them.

This slowing down has allowed us to focus on what we need to do and also what we may need to heal within ourselves in order to actually be in the place to receive it.

And now it’s time to see that change always happens when we least expect it.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 18, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Welcome to the beginning of the next phase of your life. As much as you may have hints about what lays ahead, especially with Scorpio resting in your seventh house of relationships, it’s really so much more than you can imagine.

With Uranus turning direct on the day when the Nodes change signs, this is a clear sign from the Universe to no longer fear change in your own life. Instead of thinking about stability as having to be the same or consistent outside in people or situations, try to see where you can find that within yourself. This also lets you discover what truly matters most to you which will help you to better manage the waves that will be hitting your life.

All of this is good though Taurus. Really good actually. It doesn’t mean that it will all be easy but that you are on course for your life to have a deeper meaning, for your relationship to be one that truly fills you up, and for you to make sure that where you give your loyalty it is being returned as well.

Take today’s energy as an invitation to get real about what feels like it’s growing or even dying off and then find your own center so that no matter what happens, you will always be home.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While you live life intensely, one of the things that you learn through life is that it’s just as important for them to be stable too. This new phase of your life is about just that. While Uranus has been moving through your seventh house since he began his Taurus cycle there a few years ago, the North Node joins him meaning that while you will see many changes start beginning to take root today your relationship sector of your life will be most affected.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

While the changes associated with the Nodes usually take time to come together because we’re seeing Uranus turn direct today on the same day expect some sort of news or event that feels unexpected or maybe even too good to be true, at least if you’re still used to things not working out. The biggest thing to grasp and embody during this time is that this is not the past. You are not the person you were before and that means others aren’t as well.

This is truly a time for you to embrace all that you’ve become and to make sure that you are in the place to continually say yes to the Universe because it’s nothing but blessings on the way. The next chapter of your life will be about you actually being able to live the life you dream of.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

With the Moon in your sign today you are apt to be in touch with your feelings even more deeply. As the Moon is just coming off being full, you’ll likely experience some of your emotions as if it was a full moon in your sign even if for just today before it officially starts waning.

With so much of your sixth house illuminated by the Sun, Pluto and Venus all hanging out there it will be hard to not have had a couple of big truth moments recently about the decisions that you’ve been making about your life path. This is all part of that prep you’re going through to integrate the lessons that this next Node phase in Taurus/Scorpio will represent for you.

These two will be activating your fourth house of home and your tenth house of community for the next two years. While this means that there are changes in the home and family front it doesn’t mean they will be chaotic or bad.

Think of this as an expansion in your life. Your tribe is about to get bigger and also really starts resonating with who you are as a person after going through the lessons that you have. Today is just about feeling everything so that as you start moving towards new opportunities, you’re actually going to be in the space to take them.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.