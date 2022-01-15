3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week January 17 - 23, 2022

We win some and we lose some, and while this week doesn't promise a total loss, there will be some very trying moments for certain signs of the Zodiac. Moon opposite Pluto isn't going to help matters much, as this transit kicks off the week for us with a negative bang.

We also have Uranus going direct this week, which is almost a guarantee that conflict and chaos will make a grandstand. Moon opposite Mercury will add to our inability to speak up, say what's on our minds, or simply make the right decision.

As we enter Aquarius Sun on the 19th, we also invite Moon opposite Saturn into our lives, which may make Aquarius' brilliant energy a little less powerful and a little more limited. By week's end, we should be leveling out a bit, with Moon trine Venus. Ironically, this week will leave our love lives intact, but our minds in a state of disarray.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Rough Week January 17 - 23, 2022:

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What's going to become quite obvious to you, Libra is that you can't seem to maintain a good mood this week. It's like the snowball effect; you keep getting worse and worse as the week progresses, and by the week's end, you'll be so used to it that you won't even notice how much the stress of the week is changing your actual personality.

You are letting it get to you, and that's not like you, Libra. Your scales are all off balance and for some reason, you aren't even trying to get them back on track. What this week really presents to you is the idea that you need a real break; not just a day off, but TIME off to regroup, to be alone, to remember who you are.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What starts off with a bad mood, slowly but surely turns into a horrendous attitude, filled with negativity and resentments for just about everyone around you.

You feel slighted this week as if you're the butt of someone's joke. And while you're incensed that people would take you for such a fool, you're even more shocked to see that those who are making fun of you are family members.

Your anger knows no limits this week and it's getting in the way of your creativity and production. You simply cannot work until you tell someone off, and even then, you realize that it won't be enough. You are being cosmically ridiculed, and nothing on this earth can prevent this from happening.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Love life? Check. All that good stuff is in order, which takes a load off your mind. This is good because you're going to be challenged in new and innovative ways this week, and you're going to need a good sturdy home base to run back to.

At work, you can expect absolute and total chaos. Someone is going to do something by accident, and it is going to through everything off to such a degree that it will be nearly disastrous. When disaster hits, who do they turn to?

You got it — YOU. Someone else's mistake is going to land in your lap, and it will be up to you and you alone to restore it to functionality. Run home to that sweetie of yours because that's the only thing that's going to go right this week.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda