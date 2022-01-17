Today, our strange friend, Uranus, goes direct from its retrograde transit, which means - be prepared for chaos and disorder. Uranus represents rebellion and confusion, and when it's in retrograde, we get a break. Well, guess what? It's no longer in retrograde, and now its chaotic influence is back in full force.

Because that isn't enough, we also have Moon opposite Mercury to insure that our communications are taken the wrong way, and Moon square Uranus to make sure we misunderstand everything we possibly can. If we can retain our senses of humor, we might be able to simply shrug it off, as in truth, nothing is going our way today, no matter what zodiac sign we are.

However, certain zodiac signs will be hit with the Uranus stick just a little bit harder than others. With the Moon in Leo, we can expect crushed egos and arrogant attitudes in abundance.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 18, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What's going to be messing up your day is a nagging feeling of impatience. You want what you want and you simply cannot understand why nothing is going your way today. You can be obsessive, fanatical, and what usually makes that kind of 'mania' fun for you, now borders on hysteria.

If you wake up feeling paranoid, this will last the day. If you wake up feeling annoyed with everything and everybody, this feeling will only escalate throughout the day.

In love, you'll demand attention, and should your partner not give you exactly what you're looking for, you'll see that as a hostile move on their part, and you'll return their indifference with vicious words which will in turn, bring about guilty feelings.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your feelings of frustration will be on high today because you feel you need to say something to someone, and you just can't get the words out of your mouth. You know yourself to be a very direct communicator, but you are intimidated by the person you need to confront, and that alone angers you.

You don't like to think of yourself as anyone who would back down under the impression someone else gives you, but this person is downright scary to you, and you'd rather avoid them then speak up to them. You can't admit that you are intimidated, but you are, Gemini, and the recognition of this makes you feel bad about yourself.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Why is it that nobody seems to see things your way, today, Leo? Is it because you assume everyone is going to drop what they're doing so that they can attend the Leo Show? You are going to feel isolated and in your own world today.

The transits are set up in such a way that personalities like your own, Leos. You are going to feel like they don't belong, that everyone is going about their business with very little concern as to how you're doing. This is you feeling like you truly are the center of the universe.

This is also you finding out that nobody else feels that way. You have to understand, we're not all on Leo-time people have their lives and their own priorities, and sometimes you are not number one on the list.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda