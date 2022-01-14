3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On January 15, 2022

As many of us are trying to incorporate newness into our lives, today offers us a chance to be able to have the right words to help us do just that, for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on January 15, 2022.

Although Mercury turned retrograde yesterday, it doesn’t mean that it’s all bad or that important conversations are taboo.

Mercury Retrograde actually is the time during the year which we are encouraged to slow down, pause if needed, reflect on those things in our lives that we have previously said or agreed to, and see if they still align.

It's a check-in period that we’re given.

If during that time it comes up those things have changed or we want them to change then we’re given an opportunity to go over past conversations or agreements in order to have them be more aligned with the person we’ve grown into.

Now that both Venus, Mercury, and Uranus have retrograded it’s time for us to reflect on the themes these three planets bring up in our lives.

Venus rules our relationships, while Uranus represents changes. Mercury though is all about communication so for many of us we need this time until the 18th when Uranus turns direct to reflect on if there are any changes in our relationships or home and family that we need to have conversations about.

This could be either those things that have already happened or that we want to occur.

The Gemini Moon could leave us very mentally active thinking of different situations and ideas but midday she shifts into her home sign of Cancer encouraging us to connect to our inner self and the emotional security that is important to all of us.

We are nearing the end of Mercury Uranus square as well which means that we will only have this energy around for a short period of time which means that even if we don’t know all the answers, today is encouraging us to start opening up and talking.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 15, 2022

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This year is already feeling very different than years passed and a big part of that are the lessons that you’ve learned about truly being yourself. You’ve been able to open yourself up in ways that you haven’t for some time and have been able to see how that ultimately ends up bringing you closer to what you desire even if it felt challenging at first.

With the Moon in your zodiac sign today you’ll be feeling a bit nostalgic and sentimental, not just for those who show up for you in your life now but also for the journey that it took you to get here. This is all part of the growth and something that does promise to be a beautiful part of it.

Make sure that if you haven’t expressed your gratitude for those who have been by your side or recently have come into your life that you do. Creating the life that we love is one thing, maintaining it and keeping it are another. Don’t be afraid to show your softer side today, to let your heart show or wear your emotions on your sleeve, because all of those parts are the best aspects of life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With so much of the Cap energy hitting your seventh house, it may have felt like there’s been a lot going on or at least that it hasn’t been very fun but all of that should start to change today and in the coming week.

As we see more Cap energy start to leave you will feel a reprieve that will begin with the Moon transiting into your sign today ahead of the New Moon on the 17th. This is the first New Moon of the year and represents a potent time for new beginnings, especially as your zodiac sign represents home and family and we’re a week or so away from Venus Retrograde ending.

Look for what has changed in your personal life that maybe you haven’t spoken on yet. Maybe it feels like there’s still a block as to what you can start to set in motion but at least give yourself time to reflect today on how much has changed since January of last year.

Even if you can’t have any big conversations yet which is okay as there are still a few planets retrograde right now, you can begin to write down what you want to say. Journal with yourself, and not only allow yourself to start planning what you want to say but also reflect on your growth for yourself. Make time to be proud of how far you’ve come even if in your eyes you still have far to go.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With Mercury in your zodiac sign just having retrograded and forming a square to Uranus, you’re about to get some long-awaited clarity. Especially for your zodiac sign, big conversations could be coming up, especially in terms of your family or even home environment thanks to Uranus in your fourth house. Last year was a huge period of external growth. There was so much to still work through, to disconnect from, and to figure out logistically that the emotional changes may have taken a backseat at times.

What that also means is there is going to be a shift happening from healing from the old to building the new. This will begin to filter this month and today especially as we have our Mercury Uranus square. These challenges that arise now are meant to help push you forward to now create the life you truly want, the only thing you have to make sure of is that you’re not bringing the past into the future.

Use today to begin to have conversations with friends, coworkers, or your partner about how past events have affected where you are today. Go into how to heal from that so that it’s not brought forward because there will be big movement this year in your home and family, but first it’s time to bring awareness to anything we’re still carrying.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.