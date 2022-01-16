3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During The Moon In Leo Starting January 17 - 19, 2022

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love during the Moon in Leo starting January 17 - 19, 2022, and they are braver than ever before.

When we are lucky enough to have the Moon in Leo, we are lucky in love. This transit brings out our best side. We make great first impressions, and as you know, there's no second chance to make a great first impression.

Leo energy suits us all very well, but three signs of the Zodiac will take that energy and run with it — all the way to the top.

What makes us feel lucky in love is the simple fact that we believe in ourselves. If we see ourselves as people who can bring a lot to a relationship, then we become those people.

Confidence is key not ego, not world domination...just good ol' confidence. The kind of confidence that allows us to present ourselves as a whole, rather than broken.

If we've done the work on ourselves, then we can go out there and take a chance on love. Why not! Let's take all that hard work and self-examination and make something great for ourselves. Let's make our own luck during the Moon in Leo.

Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During The Moon In Leo Starting January 17 - 19, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon In Leo absolutely stirs up your love life and makes you feel like you can't go wrong. And the way things look, you can't. It's just all falling in your lap. You'll be told that you are the love of someone's life, and this will make you feel so good that you'll thank your lucky stars for this kind of affirmation.

As much as you like to argue and stir the pot, you really do like the peace of a solid relationship, without any threats involved. You'll find out during this transit that you are totally hooked up and that it's looking a lot better than you ever thought it would look. In love, things are going your way, Aries. Good luck to you!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're always lucky in love, Taurus, and you know it. You've been able to parlay that luck into finding yourself an awesome partner to share your life with, and during the Moon In Leo, you'll be brought to tears, with gratitude.

You know that these wonderful moments of 'luck' are not always abundant, and so you show the universe just how fortunate you feel and how grateful you are for the love you've been given. As luck would have it, you'll hear good news during this time as well, but don't be surprised if luck has you planning a lover's getaway in the near future.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon In Leo is your moon, friend, and that means let the good times roll. If you've had issues in your love life before this, you may have backed away from talking to your partner about what's on your mind. But you've also learned that the only way to get to the point is to talk about the point, and this is what you'll be doing during this transit.

What you can expect from your love is total acceptance and the promise of a new and better understanding between the two of you. Luck manifests in your life as happiness at home, and adventures to come. You trust your mate, they trust you, and what could possibly be better?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda