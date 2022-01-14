3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week January 17 - 23, 2022

What an interesting lineup of transits we have this week. While there are a few obstacles in our way, what's about to make this week so great for a few of the signs is our ability to rise above adversity and shine in spite of that which tries to bring us down.

We start this week off with a Full Moon in Cancer, on its way to Leo, and we end this week with the Moon in Libra and Moon conjunction Venus. It's as if we're going to do a 180, meaning we will go from dark to light in one week's time.

We're also looking at the Virgo Moon trine Mars, and Moon opposite Jupiter during midweek. It's an almost perfect lineup for taking us from the dark into the light, as this week promises major events and great accomplishments to come.

In the long run, it's always up to us to make what we will of the transits. Some people allow themselves to fall down the rabbit hole, while others simply refuse to go down with the ship. And we say more power to you! Rise up, signs! Rise above the magnetic pull of the darkness.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Great Week January 17 - 23, 2022



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you're looking at this week is a great accomplishment and a load of worry off your shoulders. You've been feeling pressured at work, at home, and it just hasn't let up, and you've been teetering on this feeling of wanting to just give up, completely.

You know you can't give up because that's not an option, and so, during this week, you take it upon yourself to up your game. Yes, that's right, you put even more pressure on yourself to accomplish and achieve, but it's you who is in control this time; you're not trying to fulfill someone else's expectations.

You're a fireball of momentum, and you truly despise yourself when you're not living up to your own standards. This week is the one where you will surpass even your own levels of accomplishment.



Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What starts out in confusion, easily and rapidly turns to clarity and accomplishment. Don't get too lost in what happens on Monday. It might be rougher than you think, but by Tuesday you'll feel a sense of relief and an open door to making things run smoothly.

Self-doubt will fall by the wayside as your confidence will grow, giving you the ability to say what you mean in no uncertain terms.

It's all about getting your point across and as the week progresses, you'll not only be feeling like you've accomplished great communications, you'll feel secure that you are understood and that your words are being taken seriously.

This week's positivity revolves around finally being able to say something to someone who needs to hear what's on their mind.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You like to think that everything is always going to work out, somehow, no matter what the situation is, and that positive and optimistic Sagittarius nature will rise up like a Phoenix during this week. You never stay down for too long, and even though this week starts out with a few hitches that's all they are, and they are certainly nothing that will prevent your locomotion.

Anticipate being asked to join in a creative project by January 20, and if any doubts come up due to the gigantic presence of Moon opposite Jupiter, then consider them, and let them go on. Just as it is in meditation when an interfering thought arises, gently push it away so that you can concentrate on what is most important: your peace of mind.

