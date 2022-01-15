3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 16, 2022

There's an underlying feeling of tension in the air today as the Sun conjunction Pluto takes over and presents us with the idea that we cannot move forward.

We can't help but feel like we're missing something today. We think we forget to pay a bill, or that we didn't say the right thing at the right moment. Many of us will be beating ourselves up today for reasons even we don't understand.

Today is the day where a few of us get into a power struggle. We believe we're right, and they believe they're right, and before we all know it, we're at odds with co-workers, friends, and family members. There's also a feeling of nervousness that comes with today, and it could lead to anxiety attacks and panic.

One thing we may see is an adverse reaction to something someone in the position of authority says to us; we simply cannot agree with them, and this will bring about strife and an inability to compromise. A rough day indeed for those who are most affected by the transits that occur on this day.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 16, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Expect a disagreement to occur at work today, Taurus. Because you are not in a position of authority, you'll feel like you have to take it without argument, and that will burn your ego way too much.

You'll be told to do something you won't like even though it's part of the job; and, if you wish to keep your job, you realize that you have to buckle down and do the dirty deed, whatever that is.

You really resent being told what to do, especially when what you do is generally excellent and well done. You feel like you're being called out because this person perceives you as some sort of threat to them. Perhaps they are jealous of you, Taurus.

It's happened before, and during Sun conjunction Pluto, this kind of occurrence is par for the course.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You'll be feeling a desperate need for escape on this day, as everything around you will feel as though it's falling apart. You're starting to wonder if this year is 'your year' or not, and if you let yourself go too far with that kind of negative thinking, you'll land yourself in a deep depression.

While you may love what you do for a living, you don't know how much further you can take this. You need a break, a vacation, a change of pace. You worry that you won't have enough money to break free, and so you feel like you're stuck, unable to breathe at times. Sun conjunction Pluto makes you feel like you are being suffocated by your own life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may experience a rough day today, Capricorn because the Sun conjunct Pluto makes you feel like your life is in crisis; you don't know what to pay attention to — your love life? Your work life? Your health? You are starting to feel scared all the time as if your life is slipping past you.

You are feeling great pangs of regret and some of your past choices are starting to make you feel like you've made irrevocable mistakes. You know that you have to take responsibility for your actions, but you are just not up for that kind of load.

You feel burdened, weighed down, and you feel like you're in a situation that you cannot escape from and it's coming down on your head. Sun conjunction Pluto is a cruel transit for Capricorn folks as it really puts the pressure on.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda