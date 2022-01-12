Our main themes for today will be all about perception, as in how we interpret the issues at hand, along with how our perceptions differ from other people we know and trust.

We have some curious transits at work: Moon square Jupiter, and Moon trine Mercury. Together, these aspects create a sort of tension; we know exactly what we want, but we may be biting off more than we can chew.

In other words, we perceive success at hand, but we don't consider what it will take to achieve this success.

Today will create in us a need to accomplish, and while that's a beautiful thing. We may find ourselves rather frustrated by the circumstance around us.

It appears that very little is working to help us along the way, in terms of ambition and professional success.

We have huge dreams that we want to realize, and it feels as if the day exists solely to crush our spirit.

This is also a day that may remind us to take care of our health. If you've been overindulging, you may get a clear warning today to take better care of your health.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 13, 2022:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Every now and then you fancy yourself a rebel, and on this day, your rebellious attitude may be noticed by those who will find your actions both offensive and worthy of being shut down.

You're not making friends today, Gemini, and even though you feel that all of your actions and responses are right, you may be perceiving the situation with your rebel mind, as opposed to your rational mind.

This could get you in trouble, and there is an aspect to Moon square Jupiter that suggests run-ins with the law. Don't be a rebel today. Don't push the envelope so hard that you end up sealing yourself inside of it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You could very well have a rough day today, simply because you're not in the mood for people, their ideas, their choices, or their actual physical presence.

You get like this, Sagittarius, and it's to be expected of you, but during Moon square Jupiter, you might just get mean.

As someone who likes to 'tell it like it is' you may just shoot your mouth off a little too loudly today, at the wrong person.

You'll know it when it happens and that will make you feel remorse, which is exactly what you didn't want on a day like this. You just want to hate people silently in your own little world, but, in the words of The Godfather, "They keep dragging me back in."

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Bring on the self-pity party. You woke in a foul mood and now, somehow, probably thanks to Moon square Jupiter, that mood has morphed into feelings of inadequacy and self-hate. Just as you were beginning to rise above it all, too.

Don't worry, Pisces.

It's only this one day, but while this day has you in its clutches, you'll be feeling worry for yourself in ways that you will surprise even you.

Those around you will back off as to not disturb you, but they will do it with resentment.

They feel that you don't have the right to indulge in self-pity because they know you to be strong and amazing. And, of course, you are. You're just hiding it under a big planetary influence today.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda