3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On January 13, 2022

Today the energy gives us a little bit of everything, with Mercury slowed way down to turn retrograde tomorrow and two different Moon transits we’re feeling both reflective and social.

The Moon will be in Gemini all day encouraging us to indulge both sides of ourselves which helps us move through the reflectiveness and wanting to be out with friends or a romantic partner today.

Gemini is the sign of the twins and one of only two zodiac signs that are represented with a duality, the other being Pisces which means we’re more apt to see all the options and truths on the table today.

Our Cappy Sun is still in effect which means that we are primarily focused on the logical, especially career or money matters, but Venus is also still Rx in this same sign prompting us to remain focused on the value of our personal relationships.

Two different Moon transits though will be encouraging us to go deeper into those connections we value but will also help us see things clearly as well.

The day before a planet turns retrograde, especially Mercury, always seems to feel very intense.

This is because the planet has become almost stationary, so we tend to feel the effects of this planet more dramatically.

With Mercury in Aquarius, it may feel that we are being pushed to speak about our ideas and plans for the future with greater urgency, especially if it feels that time may be running out on a particular opportunity.

There are a lot of possibilities today which exist as long as we stay grounded in all of the earth energy that is present.

It’s a great day to make career decisions, to have quality time with our partner, or to start having those big conversations about where our relationship is headed, especially if recent truths have come up.

Just remember that we are on the precipice of living and loving in a brand-new way, so the time is ripe to make the most of any opportunity that comes your way.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On January 13, 2022

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With the Moon in your zodiac sign today forming two different aspects to both Jupiter and Mercury it’s going to be an especially active day for you. Just like the duality of your zodiac sign, today represents two different paths that you could take depending on what energy you’re most feeling and of course what lessons you’ve already learned about yourself.

Moon square Jupiter hits your first and tenth house, so there is a theme coming up about what truly motivates you. Whether you’ve been more focused on work or even financial matters lately, it’s important to take some time and make sure that you’re tending to those relationships or aspects of life that matter most to you.

Today will give some nice opportunities to do just that. The one thing with this square is that it can make you lower your standards in relationships, so just make sure that you remember your worth and how important reciprocal energy is to any connection.

Moon trine Mercury encourages you to see things clearly in your life and relationships which also provides the opportunity for a romantic connection to grow even more deeply today. This also lets you feel more confident and social.

While there seems to be two paths for you today, it’s also possible you’ll walk a bit of both, just remember that you set the tone for the rest of your life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today should be an incredible day for you Aqua as the Gem Moon lights up your fifth house of pleasure and fun. While retrograde periods can often bring difficulties, sometimes they also bring the ability to slow down so that we can enjoy what we would normally miss when life is so busy.

Jupiter in Pisces is still hitting your second house of value, helping you to really reflect on what matters most to you and what you need from others to feel like your best self.

This is helping the work that Cappy in your twelfth house is encouraging by having you reflect on your own personal beliefs about yourself, life and love so that you are sure to be creating your own kind of future instead of just following the blueprint that someone else laid out.

Something that you tend to not want to do anyway as you have a very unique way of seeing the world and feel your best when you’re able to embrace that part of yourself.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

As Mercury moves more deeply into your zodiac sign through the rest of the month while retrograding some themes from the end of December may arise, especially in terms of speaking the truth about what you really need from those around you. For today though, try to embrace the joy that is knocking on your door.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As you’ve been the star of the show for the past few weeks, it’s likely that you’ve had a lot going on in your own life. It’s been and is a prime time to make changes across the board. This includes personal relationships as well as those related to your career or finances.

This month is all about strengthening the foundation of your life so that you can truly make all those amazing dreams come true. But this only happens when we’re on the right path which is what you’re being encouraged to notice more and make the necessary changes to get there.

With the Gem Moon hitting your sixth house of health you may be feeling a return to thinking about what you need physically and emotionally to feel like your best self.

This is carried through with Pisces and Aqua moving to activate your houses of value and communication helping you to have any important conversations you’ve been putting off so that you can re-establish or fix anything that has cracks.

You’re not a zodiac sign that’s known for being able to go with the flow and let those parts of your life that aren’t working fall away but today you should find that easier. It’s almost as if you have a newfound calm about no longer forcing things in your life. Celebrate this and all the good that now seems to flow to you.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.