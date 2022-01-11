3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 12, 2022

With our Moon in Gemini, we may spend some of this day thinking a little too hard about things that don't necessarily matter.

That's one of those strange human habits — overthinking the meaningless. Making meaning where there is none. Putting our minds to work for no reason whatsoever. And this is the kind of day many of us will be having, and depending on how we handle it, it could be rough.

If only it were merely the Moon in Gemini that pushes us to overthink so many things, alas, this transit is not alone. We are also contending with Sun trine Moon, Moon sextile Neptune, and Moon trine Pluto.

It's the Sun trine Moon aspect that keeps us sane. However, the other transits are far more injurious to our mental health.

This day brings up feelings of past regret, as well. Think of it as just another burden on the mind for the day's work.

We can take solace in the fact that no harm is actually occurring, but it will take its toll on the mind, and we will have to find a way to raise our consciousness up to a higher level. Hang tight, zodiac signs. We'll make it through the darkness together.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 12, 2022:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It won't be so much that you'll be concentrating too hard on what's meaningless as it will be about taking your nonchalant thoughts and making them into stress-filled anxiety.

You know how to rev yourself up all the way, and on a day like today, you'll use that cosmic energy to overdo it. What might have started out like a troubling thought will be converted into a major nervous breakdown if you don't watch yourself.

There may be something you need to release, Cancer, and you might need to admit to something or say something important to someone you know...it's best, to be honest, and say or admit whatever it is. Something inside is really bugging you and it's starting to manifest as anxiety. Try to nip it in the bud.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have something on your mind, and it has to do with inequality. You feel you've been slighted, left out. You weren't expecting this kind of treatment, and now that you're experiencing it first hand, you don't like it.

Unfortunately, you have no way of expressing your feelings on the matter, not today, at least, and this is more than likely due to that person not being around for the confrontation you need to present to them.

Patience is not your virtue, and without it, today, you'll drive yourself complete bonkers. If possible, focus on the outcome of your confrontation: you'll get what's on your mind off your chest and all will resume to its best condition.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What you might experience this day, are bad visions due to the previous night's bad dreams. You may have a moment or two during this day where you aren't sure of what's real; you need to find a way to ground yourself, Pisces. If ever there were a day for you to rely upon the metaphysical bliss that is meditation, this is that day.

There is no need for you to take whatever is on your mind so far that you start to collapse from nervousness — stop this right now! We've all had these kinds of days and we all get through them.

Sometimes one's mind isn't one's best friend, and this might be your case today. Hang tight and hang tough, Pisces, there is no way that you won't get through this. The universe has faith in you.

