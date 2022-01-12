3 Zodiac Signs Who Start A Secret Affair During Mars Square Neptune Starting January 13, 2022

Every now and then we just can't help ourselves; we want to become involved in something that must stay a secret.

Perhaps we wish to be caught, or maybe it's much more innocent...we might just crave something exciting and somewhat dangerous in our lives, and so we do things like start secret affairs with other people — affairs that must not be found out about.

Mars square Neptune quickens events like this, meaning, it has the power to bring these things to life. If you've been secretly interested in someone that is, perhaps, not your present partner, it will be during Mars square Neptune that you act on those impulses. Is this a good thing?

For you, maybe, but for your partner? No way. That's why it's a secret, and you know what secrets come with, don't you? Lies.

So, for some folks here, you can probably start taking notes as to how many lies you'll be telling over the next few weeks. Mars square Neptune is a dangerous little transit, and there are perils that come with it; are you willing to take the chance and start a secret affair? Mars square Neptune will have you believe this is the only option. Suit yourself, signs. Do as you will.

Zodiac Signs Who Start A Secret Affair During Mars Square Neptune Starting January 13, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're ready, willing, and able to start a secret affair because you've done it before, and you've gotten away with it. Or have you? Here's the thing, Aries, you believe that you have the right to love as many people as you want. If you want to be intimate with others, then who is to stop you?

You'd only find that answer out if you actually had the guts to tell your partner about your secret lusts, however, you will not tell them.

Why on earth would you tell them, considering they'd be hurt, astonished, and against it? You want things to go YOUR way; you're no slave to the rule book of relationships. And so, with Mars square Neptune backing up your desire to go 'clandestine', you'll be watching your back from now on, hoping to not get caught.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The only reason you are going to get yourself into a secret love affair is that you don't have the guts to come out and tell the person you're with that you're unhappy, AND, because you don't feel the person you're with is worth being truthful to.

In other words, you're going to start a secret affair during Mars square Neptune because you're tired of trying with your partner, and the relationship has rotted to such a point where there is no communication to save it.

You'd rather get caught than try to save your own relationship, and that one is on you, Sagittarius. Is this what you want? And if so, then go for it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Let's face it — your current partner drives you batty. It's no longer at the point where talking things out does any good.

You can no longer see your long-term relationship as having any redeeming qualities, and yet, you're too scared to end it. So, in order to feel alive, you start a secret affair with someone you couldn't care less about.

The truth is it's not about love; it's about getting attention. That's all you want is for someone to pay attention to you, to ask you how you are, and to show interest in what you do.

Your partner, in your opinion, thinks only of themselves, and you're tired of it, Capricorn. Mars square Neptune gives you that last push, and you'll take it as far as to start a new relationship, just to feel alive.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda