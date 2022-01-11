3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Start To Grow During Mars Quintile Jupiter Starting January 12, 2022

Mars quintile Jupiter works in our lives as one of the 'soft' forces that bring people together.

This is the transit that aligns minds and brings forth those who wish to be creative — together.

This is the transit that has some of the most persuasive power when it comes to expanding upon a friendship, or a friendship within a love affair.

This is also a good time for building relationships within a business scenario, and that means building trust, even friendship with those we do business with. Friendships at the workplace thrive during Mars quintile Jupiter.

This transit is an energy-giver, as well, and it will give us the necessary 'get up and go' to make those friendships, and to come across as sincere and honorable.

This is the time to start projects with people and to watch how friendships spontaneously arise within the circumstance. For some people, you won't get through the week without making a new friend, and that feels very special, indeed.

Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Start To Grow During Mars Quintile Jupiter Starting January 12, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've always been a person who needs other people whether it's to spar with or to keep as good friends. You, for all of your bombastic ways, are still a person who doesn't like to be alone, and yes, you can be incredibly friendly and giving when you want to be.

Mars quintile Jupiter brings insight to you: hang on tight to the friendships you presently have, as they are precious and worth keeping. When you come to appreciate your friends without judging them or making them feel uncomfortable, you'll see how willing they are to be friends with you.

That's all anyone wants in friendship, Aries; the ability to relax around you, and during Mars quintile Jupiter, you'll find that your friendships can become stronger, and more fun, too.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you may come to realize during Mars quintile Jupiter, is that it's more fun to work together with people than it is to work against them. What's been missing in your life is that perfect friend, and if you think about it, you can probably figure out that the reason you haven't had that perfect friend is that you've stood in the way of this happening.

You've come between you and your own happiness by thinking everyone out there exists to hurt you, and that is simply not true.

While you've been overly protective of your own heart, you've also shunned friendships from forming, and now that Mars quintile Jupiter is here, you will be given a chance to recognize who among you really is there to simply love and trust you. This is a friend, so honor them. Take them in.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mars quintile Jupiter energy brings out the competitor in you, Sagittarius, and while you always tend to excel under pressure, you've also made it clear to your friends that they can never be as good as you...which is a total turn off. You've had such good, meaningful friendships, but you always seem to push it too far, and the truth is, you're a show-off.

You like to flaunt your greatness and while, at first, this attracts people, after a while, they just shrug, feel inferior, and end up walking away from you. Mars quintile Jupiter lets you see the error of your ways, and in turn, brings people to you.

You have that magical shine, Sagittarius, and at times, it's intimidated people, but not now. Your shine can only bring to you deep meaningful relationships. Let it happen, and try to back off when you feel the need to outshine someone else.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda