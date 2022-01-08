When a karmic relationship comes to an end, many of us say, "It was meant to be." Just as the experience of being in that relationship for both parties was meant to be, so is its completion.

In other words, we form karmic bonds with people for the purpose of experiencing them, and when these bonds must be severed, so be it, and it is as it should be...because how can it be any other way? Think about it.

When we form a soul tie with someone, especially someone whom we feel almost instantly natural with, we are compelled to keep that bond strong.

At some point or another, we will be completing that karmic bond. We needed that person in our lives to teach us a particular lesson, and when we recognize that this relationship no longer teaches us, and we need to move on.

Sometimes people come into our lives to teach us things about ourselves, and sometimes their stay in our lives (or, ours in theirs) has an expiration date. When it's over, it's over.

On January 9 - 11, 2022, we will be experiencing the influence of Neptune sextile Pluto, which encourages endings and sparks the flame of new beginnings.

Because of the cerebral nature of the planets involved, what brings about the end to one of these karmic relationships is well-considered; If we are the one who ends it, then we have a good reason. What we know for certain is that Neptune sextile Pluto acts as a palate cleanser of sorts; it may be time for the next course.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During Neptune Sextile Pluto Starting January 9 - 11, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been intuiting this for a long time, Aries — the ending to the karmic relationship in your life has been ending for what feels like years now.

Neptune sextile Pluto only makes it easier to see what's right before your eyes: the need to say goodbye. You like to move briskly, but you've been holding on to this relationship, which could come to be a family member, friend, or romantic partner.

You've seen the ending in front of your face, but you've denied it for too long. What's apparent is that this bond...has been broken.

There may be heartache involved, or it may be a clean sweep, but there are no hard feelings here; this is a necessary part of the flow of nature, and it comes to fruition during Neptune sextile Pluto.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

In order to keep the balance in your life, you've had to make some dire decisions especially when it comes to who you have to let go of.

It's never easy to say goodbye to someone you've loved and known, but there are 'click' moments in a relationship that alert both parties that perhaps leaving the relationship is more constructive than staying with it.

Not every relationship is meant to last forever, and Neptune sextile Pluto puts this idea in the forefront of your mind.

Your tie to a certain someone has given you both enough of what you need to know about the value of what you have now, and about the value of releasing each other to that, you can move on to higher karmic levels. It is time, and you both know it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Because you are naturally wary of becoming too involved with another person's heart, you choose your karmic relationships very discriminately. The people you've known are precious to you, but you also recognize that sometimes it's just best to release them from your own karmic cycle of experience.

They will feel it too, but when deep love is involved, it's oftentimes hard to allow this to happen. Neptune sextile Pluto works on our 'release valves' so to speak, by triggering off a sense in us that confronts the need for change, while simultaneously letting us know who is it that we must let go of in order to exact that change.

What's most important is that we accept the changes to come and that we come to face the truth: we are the ones who need to let go.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda