One person's pain is another person's pleasure, and isn't that how it goes?

During this week, we'll have the chance to see many opposing viewpoints, and for some signs of the Zodiac, there will be some stark contrasts in the making.

We are looking at fierce disagreements and conflicting ideas in the workplace. We are also learning from those incidents.

Our main aggressors today are the Half Moon in Aries, and Moon trine Mars.

That's a lot of hostile energy, and while it may not make us into monsters, it could propel us into saying things we might regret, or even acting on those angry feelings in ways that are simply not good for us, or anyone around us.

We've always heard that what we give is what we receive, meaning that if we give out goodness, and we feel good about it.

This goes for the reverse as well, and that is the kind of week it's going to be for some of us. What we give out in negativity, is what we'll feel deeply in our own souls. What makes this week rough is our own behavior. We make it rough for ourselves.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Rough Week Starting January 10, 2022



Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It looks like your ability to convey a point is going to end up working against you this week, Gemini. You'll be expressing yourself rather well, as per usual, but there's something you'll say that will open the gate for argument.

Once you catch hold of the idea that your thoughts and expressions are being taken the wrong way, you'll summon up all of your defenses and you'll take it even further into the realms of misunderstanding. You just won't back down, and while that is a sign of strength, it is also a sign of stubbornness and closed-mindedness.

You are definitely set in your ways and you're not into hearing any other options. This will pit you against others who may have only wanted to help.



Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week will have you shutting the doors on a fine opportunity that was presented to you. You are prideful, Cancer. You get it into your mind that you are right about everything, and then you play the role of Master, by throwing everyone you know under the bus.

You're on a serious ego trip this week, and you mean to get people out of your way. Your lack of forgiveness will hurt someone deeply this week, and that draws us back to the original statements made above — what you give out, you receive.

You'll hurt someone, and you'll feel super bad about it but will that end things? Will that make peace for you? No. You are the friend that ends friendships, and whether or not you like that description, your ex-friends would tend to agree.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!



Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are working with Moon square Venus and the Half Moon in Aries, and when these worlds collide in the sign of Virgo. It means that you will not only be harsh in words and gestures, you'll eventually give up totally.

And this throwing in of the towel? It will be with your partner. That's right. You have had it, and while you will be doing nothing to make it better, you and your partner are on your last legs together.

You're not about to leave them, you've got too much invested in this; however, emotionally, and you're out. There's just so much a person can take, and you have come to that point in your love relationship. You are the proud owner of the words, "I don't care."



Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda