One thing we all need to know: if there are rough days, there are great days to balance them out. That's how the universe works.

That's how the universe defines itself in opposites. Duality is what the universal engine is made up of, and with this in mind, we look to the transits to figure out what kind of 'mood' the universe is in on any particular day.

This day, well...it's a rough one. What goes up must come down, and today we're taking that elevator to the ground floor.

We have Moon conjunct Uranus, Mars square Neptune and Moon square Saturn. What this means is that certain signs of the zodiac will receive some disappointing news today.

Moon square Saturn is what's going to make us feel like we're not good enough, while Mars square Neptune will take those thoughts and turn them into outright paranoia.

Throw Uranus into the party and we're looking at rule-breaking and mistake-making. Let's just hope we don't go too far, as we'll have to pay for our mistakes tomorrow.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 11, 2022

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's a side to you that is very cold, and people aren't really used to that with you. They expect you to be warm, cordial, friendly, and you are, but when you feel the need to pull back, you do it with a chill, and you did it swiftly. You'll be prompted to do such a thing on this day, as someone in your life is going to push your buttons just so, and this will put you instantly on the defense.

You might even regret it, but as of today, you know that you can no longer tolerate another minute of this offensive person, and you'll make a big deal about it. What you will also do is show this person that you have zero patience and even less forgiveness in your heart.

You'll end a friendship because an end seems better to you than a conversation with them to try and work things out.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What's going to bug you the most today is that you'll catch yourself believing in something that isn't true. Once again, you fall for your own naïveté, and this is directly related to the powerful influence of Mars square Neptune.

Neptune is the planet that represents delusion, and Mars is the muscle that makes your naïveté so particularly deluded. This is a day where you are down on yourself for being a fool.

99% of the time, you think you're the cat's meow, but on days like this, that remaining 1% really makes you feel like a Class A dum dum. Try not to spend too much time telling yourself that you're hopeless. Who knows, tomorrow may bring back the ol' meow.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You like to think of yourself as Che Guevara, or some kind of rebel spirit who speaks for the people and fights the good fight. That is, until you hit a dead-end today, thanks to Moon conjunct Uranus, which basically takes all your rebel energy and makes you seem like a royal fool to those who get to witness you in action.

What you're going to do is put your foot in your mouth; not everyone wants you to represent them, and in doing so, you show your ignorance and your privilege. Your behavior is disturbing and nervy, and on any other day, you'd catch yourself before you went too far...but on this day, you'll go too far.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda