3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Fools In Love During Mercury Square Neptune Starting January 7 - 10, 2022

Three zodiac signs who are fools in love during Mercury square Neptune starting January 7 - 10, 2022, and they don't mind.

Ah, Mercury square Neptune, where sweet nothings are whispered in the ears of willing lovers, and lofty promises are made without batting an eyelash. Neptune gives us the gift of fantasy and lover's dreams, while Mercury makes us say anything to make it all feel real.

This is a tricky transit, as it works our sense of possibility; we believe the illusions put forth to us, in love and in romance. While this may seem lovely, it may also hold the seeds of foolishness, and if anything can turn us into fools, it's love and its promise.

Now, it's not always a tragedy when we find that we are fools in love, sometimes, it's actually fun.

The only thing that makes us foolish is if we believe outlandish lies, but Mercury square Neptune is a lot softer than that, as an influence, so this kind of foolishness may be reserved for things like spending too much on a date, or believing someone will change when they have no intention of doing such a thing. One thing is for sure; we rarely know that we've been fools in love until it's too late.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may very well be a fool in love, Aries - and everyone will know it, but you. You'll be warned and updated on your person-of-interest's doings, and some of the things people will tell you might not be what you want to hear. You'll go into denial and protect them; you know them better than anyone else, so why should you listen to all that noise?

Here's the kicker: Mercury square Neptune has pulled the wool over your eyes and you can't see anything but what you want to see. You can't even bear to think that you've made a mistake, nor can you even slightly come to admit that this 'great love' of yours is anything less than a god...but little by little the truth will eat away at you, and you may just realize that you've been a fool in love for a while now. Everyone else sees it but you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

All it took was a little attention from that cute stranger, and now you've convinced yourself that they're in love with you. You make it known to everyone around you, including your partner, that there's this person out there who adores you - what a hoot, isn't it delicious?

You let their attention go to your head in such a way that you start to come across like a deluded fool. Mercury square Neptune gives you the impression that this stranger is dead serious about you - it's pure illusion, and you're starting to look like a lunatic for making such a big deal about it. Someone flirted with you, and somehow you've twisted this to mean that they are head over heels in love with you. You look like a fool to them now for taking it so far.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are a fool in love and you know it. But does that stop you? Nope, because you want the experience. You are detached enough to know that this love may not be what you think it is, but you're having way too much fun playing the role of the person who is in love.

Do they love you back? Well, if you're to be honest with yourself, you know they have very little 'real' feeling for you, but you're OK with that. That's how you react to the Mercury square Neptune energy, and you own that foolishness, and you do it because it's your choice.

You choose to be silly and over the top, and if the world perceives you as a fool, so be it, it's not like you care. Playing the fool, for now, is getting you what you want, and that is a chance to feel goofy and giddy in love. You're in control here, fool or not.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda