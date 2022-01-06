3 Zodiac Signs Who Want An Open Relationship During Moon Conjunct Neptune Starting January 7 - 9, 2022

There are people who believe that human beings aren't cut out for monogamy.

While there are other animals who stick with one mate for a lifetime — wolves, for instance, we humans may not have an easy time staying with one person only.

Yet, throughout much of history, we've tried to convince ourselves that the only way we can show our true love for another person is by committing our bodies to them, in loyal, devoted monogamy. Just the idea of bringing another 'lover' into the mix seems absurd...and yet...

Some couples cross that line. Some couples feel that there is no threat in bringing in other sexual partners, that it might, indeed, bring the nuclear relationship even closer.

These folks have come to understand who they are, what they want, what they can and cannot agree upon, and they are willing to try out something new. Sometimes that 'new' thing is all about creating a safe and happy 'open' relationship.

Moon conjunct Neptune creates a space for this to be both discussed and acted upon. The couple who opens their relationship must be loving and understanding of the other's needs.

They must feel safe and respected above all. During this transit, what may have once only been a fantasy may now turn into a reality. This is a way of life, and it is respectable and honest. When a relationship is declared 'open', there is no such thing as 'cheating.'

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've always dreamed of being open enough to take your partnership to a new level. You've fallen into the trap of monogamy, which for some is a blissful trap, however, for you, it's never been enough. There's also a good chance that you are bisexual and wish to implement this part of your nature into your intimate life with the person you love and trust.

Being that you are quite good at communicating what's on your mind, this might be the right time to say what's on your mind, especially considering we have Moon conjunct Neptune, which allows you to feel fearless as you present your idea.

You know that your partner is willing to please you, and besides, this isn't just for you. They get to have fun too, and how could that be a bad thing if everyone is in agreement?



Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You started out like everyone else: a committed relationship with the understanding that if either of you should cheat, and it's over. And then, came the desire to cheat — all the time.

And with that desire came the excitement (and anxiety) of being caught. Then, that got old, too, and before you knew it, you were both cheatings, both scared to be found out about, and both lying to each other round the clock.

Until now...Moon conjunct Neptune is giving you and your partner the chance to be truthful to each other about what it is you want in the relationship. The thing is, you love each other, but you also really like having multiple lovers, and is that such a bad thing?

Well, it certainly isn't if you both agree to it. If you can set up some rules of respect, then you can open the relationship up. Once you do this, the world may very well become your oyster.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You, like Gemini, tend to have two sides to you. And, one of those sides is a passionate lover, and perhaps even someone who craves the company of someone who isn't your nuclear partner.

What's good is that you've attracted to you the kind of partner that is not only understanding about something like an 'open' relationship — they're into it.

What could be better? And their openness acts as a test to you; are you really into your partner being with someone else, in the bed?

If you can handle this, and they can handle you doing the same, then call it a Moon conjunct Neptune victory win. Because this life is short and you need to go for as much happiness as you can muster. An open relationship might just be the way for you, Pisces. Consider it!

