What is it that you really want in love? Is it commitment? Is it a life together, building a family? Is it a person who understands you and wishes to build on a life based on the principles you share? Is it someone you can finally just be yourself around, someone who doesn't judge you and can possibly accept you as you are?

There are many things we tell ourselves about love and relationship, and after a certain amount of time, we gain experience, and experience shapes our desire.

We begin to know exactly what we want in love, and much of that is determined by knowing exactly what we DON'T want in love.

Mercury square Uranus brings us the idea of being brave enough to talk it out. Ironic how so many relationships would stand a better chance if only the couples would talk to each other.

Think of the marriages that might still exist if people weren't so terrified of both talk and confrontation.

The most direct line is from point to point, and in love, our most direct route to knowing and expressing the truth with our loved ones is communication. Point blank. Say it. Mean it. Own it.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Get What They Want In Love During Mercury Square Uranus Starting January 6 - 8, 2022:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You learned long ago that if you want something within the confines of your romance, you need to get up the guts and just ask for it.

People are so afraid of rejection that they would rather back off than confront the person they love with a request that may present them in a different light.

But not you, Gemini. And with the energy source of Mercury square Uranus on your side, you will dare to go there.

Mercury is your ruling planet, and if communication is the key to getting what you want, then you have no problem whatsoever using this gift.

After all, you only want peace and happiness within the relationship, so why not go for it? Speak your mind.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If there's one thing you want in your relationship, it's respect. From there on, it's Easy Street. If your partner respects you, then everything else can fall into place.

And, Cancer, that's all you want. Because of Mercury square Uranus, you'll feel at ease with communicating your feelings, and your partner will also feel especially open to your needs; you're not a burden to them, in fact, they wish only to please you.

Getting to this place hasn't always been easy, which is why it will feel like such a victory when you finally do say what's on your mind to the person who is absolutely willing to help you out. Whatever you want, you'll get from your partner because truthfully they love and adore you, and they want to see you happy.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Let's face it, you are sometimes a little 'too' honest with your feelings, Sagittarius, and the way you approach your romantic partners could be seen as both intimidating and annoying.

You're a blurter. You say what's on your mind, and often times you say it with little regard as to how it comes out. Your partner loves you for your honesty, but they've started to shrink back a little, and that does not please you.

What you want is for them to act like you do — you want them to talk. You want them to say what's on their mind so that there's no misunderstanding when times get hard.

Mercury square Uranus finds a way to bring that forth, and if you can maybe take your blurty tone down a notch, they may be able to bring theirs up a bit. With this transit under your belt, you might end up with a relationship where both of you are letting loose with the communications. It's all good. It's all YOU.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda