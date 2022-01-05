On January 6, 2022, we have three zodiac signs who change their mind about love during Venus conjunct Pluto.

In fact, we will all be experiencing the effect of Venus conjunct Pluto and in order to understand what this means, we have to break it down.

Venus, the planet that represents love and beauty to us, will be lined up with Pluto in such a way that together, they create a force of influence.

That's what astrological predictions are about: interpreting the factors that make up the influence. Pluto is known for its dark energy, meaning negativity, doubt, and insight, being able to see all angles of a situation.

When Venus conjunct Pluto, we are looking at love from a different perspective.

Personally, we are experiencing doubt in love, reconsideration, and possibly the idea of changing our minds altogether about someone whom we consider to be our love interest.

Nobody wants to fail, especially in their romantic relationship. This transit doesn't promote failure as much as it does reconsideration. For some of us, we will be rethinking our love for another person.

We may even take it as far as to end it.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Change Their Mind About Love During Venus Conjunct Pluto Starting January 6, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your attitude towards love has always been 'take it or leave it', but that's only the outer projection that you'd have the world believe of you.

In truth, you are very much attached to the idea of love and romance, you just don't want anyone to take advantage of you and so you paint a picture of yourself as a cool solo player.

This solitary visage of yours may turn into a very real scene, during Venus conjunct Pluto, as you trust what your gut says, and your gut says that there's something here that's wrong.

You may try to get to the bottom of it, or you may walk away from it entirely, but one thing is for sure, you are having second thoughts about the person you are involved with romantically, and this could change things forever.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Venus conjunct Pluto confirms a feeling you've had for a while now, and that is the one where you may no longer feel the same for the person you're in a relationship with.

There's a very good chance you never felt too strongly about this person, but one thing lead to another and here you are — committed. But commitment is something you reserve for your interests, not for people.

You have never wanted to be committed to a person and this transit really brings that up for you now. You think of yourself as self-sufficient, not in need of anything or anyone, and at times, you can be cruel.

You've hurt lovers in the past, and with this transit looming, you may just act on your instincts once again and end what you started.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are very much at home in transits that use the energy of Pluto, but when Venus conjunct Pluto, it's a different story. You are someone who loves to love, and you do not like endings.

You're also averse to the kind of lifestyle where two people seem to be together for no reason other than due to some fear of being alone. And that is what you'll recognize during this transit.

Your partner clings to you, but you no longer feel the need to cling back, in fact, they're starting to get on your nerves.

You have a choice, and you can use the Venus conjunct Pluto energy to remove yourself, or you can fight it, and try as hard as you can to keep this relationship together.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda