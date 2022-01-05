3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 6, 2022

Today we will be drawn to care for and beautify our home environment under the Piscean Moon, and this is especially true for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on january 6, 2022.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac and the one that enjoys relaxing and solitude more than most other signs which mean this is the energy that we will be under today.

Adding to the energy is it’s also the last day of the Venus Neptune sextile, which is about comfort, love, and making our space one that feels nurturing and homey.

With the Sun still in Cap, many of us may have felt overextended or even overwhelmed with making new plans and setting things into motion, but so much of the energy right now because of Venus Rx is asking us to instead take it slower.

This is where it all comes together and today, we’re drawn to not just relax and catch up on our favorite series but to do either small or big projects around the home that make it feel warmer and more of a space that we can feel supported within.

But we’re not going to get out of reflection completely today as that weakening sextile between Venus and Neptune is going to have us reflecting on if we’ve created our physical home where our heart truly is.

Venus in Rx motion will be prompting similar questioning and, as we near her rebirth on January 8th, some of the answers should be clearer.

If anything, we may come to realize today that our home hasn’t in fact been where our heart is or that we don’t necessarily feel of value in our home.

These would be common Venus Rx themes and while important to bring awareness to, we’re still a few weeks away from making any big or lasting changes.

It's enough today to focus on bringing beauty and peace into your home and if in the process you also realize that your heart is elsewhere, then the time will come soon to realign yourself and your life.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 6, 2022

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

With both the Moon and Neptune in your sign today, it should be an incredible day full of creativity and love. Pisces are natural artists so you may feel called to make art or even just repaint your bedroom that new color you’ve been considering. You will be feeling highly intuitive and creative which will come across in your personal space.

For you Pisces because you’re always so connected to your heart, it’s unlikely that you will discover some previous truth you were unaware of-but that doesn’t mean someone won’t be realizing it about you.

While you may not be in the mood for sudden declarations you may make a change in your living environment because of the realizations of another, whether it’s a friend or partner. Because Pisces hits on the fourth house of home and family, it’s likely this person will be a Sag or Sag Rising.

But even if that doesn’t come at this moment it doesn’t mean that it’s not going to while Jupiter is moving through your sign until May. For now, it will feel like enough for you to own your truth and let that loving wild creative side out when it comes to making your space feel more like yours.

You also could get called on by friends today to help them with their redecorating or remodeling project, with all the energy you currently have there should be plenty to share with others.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Both the Moon and the Neptune sextile will be lighting up your seventh house of relationships today so you may be experiencing a great day in your love life. This could also include moving in together or even house hunting as this house rules all things domestic.

Your seventh house has likely been quiet lately, with little or no movement and while sometimes that can be good as we get the necessary quiet and peace that we need, it’s also going to be changing. This time around though it’s important to recognize that what has happened in the past is firmly behind you and you can greet whatever comes with nothing but hope in your heart.

Because of that, if unattached today may offer some deeper healing in terms of what you have been through in your relationships and how they have shaped your life. It also may be one that you spend time rediscovering what it means to you to be at home with yourself or to even be in a space where you feel physically held and safe.

While you often have no problems getting the details orientated about creating that physical address, sometimes you forget the importance of how it actually feels. Today let yourself be guided as to how to use this great energy, whether you decide to move in with a romantic partner, relocate yourself or just spend some time creating a space that feels good, it will ultimately benefit you in the long run.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The first half of this year will be full of big changes for you and today is just the first step of that. With Jupiter, your ruling planet, in Pisces hitting your house of home and family change is inevitable. But this time it’s not only the best kind of change but also for the best reasons.

Today with our Moon, Jupiter and the Venus Neptune sextile all activating this house it’s a day for realizations and feeling empowered by the feelings that you have. For you determining where your heart is has to come first before you can determine where you build your home.

This is all part of the growth that you will be going through, especially as the nodes move on from the Sag/Gem axis that they’ve been on for the past couple of years. Sometimes your feelings are too big for you to process all at once and instead you end up shutting down or needing quiet to process.

However, the realizations that come in today will be strong and they will be the messengers of clarity so you will be in the space to embrace them versus running from them.

There may be talks of changing home locations or some other modifications that allow you to be in the space that truly nurtures this new growth phase that you’re entering. Not everything can happen at once, but never underestimate the power of one step forward.

