Love Horoscope For Monday January 10, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 10, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Aries

Love is meant to be an adventure, and today you might find a friend request comes your way from an ex who you haven't spoken with in a long while.

This is a line for you to cross, Aries, and a tough decision to make. Do you accept or reject? It won't go anywhere anytime soon. So, if you want to give yourself some time to think about it, why not?

Taurus

You have a lot of love to give, Taurus, and your stubborn nature rarely gives up on anything, especially not an ex who meant something to you.

Today, with Mars speaking to Saturn bringing your sector of secrets into focus, the real test of your healing is to answer the question: are you ready to move on and start fresh with someone new or not? The answer could be 'no' but honesty is always a great place to start.

Gemini

It's not like you to just throw in the towel when the going gets tough, Gemini, so when you feel as though you need to dig in a bit more in a relationship, you will, but only if you have made the decision that this commitment is worth it.

You might feel the test of fire in your love life while Mars and Saturn speak to each other today.

The bottom line is that no one can push you to do something or to be someone who you're not ready to be, but again, if you choose to do so yourself, no one can stop you either.

Cancer

You're doing more than you should, Cancer. It's one thing to be someone who loves another unconditionally, but do you really think that implies that you have to be the martyr or the door mat for someone else? No. This is not how your love life was supposed to go down.

Love is a two-way street, and if you're the only person making an effort, it's time to wake up. Give it a moment. See if when you stop, if they pick up the ball. Their action will be tellling.

Leo

It's all on pause now, Leo. Your relationship may hit a roadblock today, and it's nothing that you necessarily did wrong or that they didn't do right. Saturn, the planet of structure has this type of impact on romance when it makes contact with Mars.

Your motivation and drive can feel depleted, and this is only a signal to put things up for now. Give it a rest. You don't have to always be 'on'. Sometimes it's a day to let your heart rest and ease into things later.

Virgo

Family first, right Virgo? But, for today, at the expense of yourself, the real response is to keep things in balance.

Yes, you love your family and would do anything for them, but there also comes a time when you're no good for anyone exhausted.

They love you, too, and so when you need to just take a step back and let everyone else be the caretaker for the day, it's important. You need to love yourself, and that's a great way to spend today.

Libra

Slow down a little bit. It can be so romantic to talk about love and to enjoy the sweet banter that comes with the early stages or a budding relationship. Let yourself play with flirting.

You don't have to know everything right away, do you? The unfolding of a romantic relationship can be a mesmerizing part of your memory with someone special. So, why rush a good thing when it's meant to be savored slowly instead?

Scorpio

Today, be practical. Love and romance have their place, but so do many other things like keeping the lights on and paying the mortgage.

For today, let your passion find its adventure in playing the role of caretaker and provider. When you love someone, it's just as sweet to tend to your home as if it were a garden. This is what they call 'the good stuff'.

Sagittarius

Words are a gift, and the language of love is so special.

Speak your mind, Sagittarius. You do this naturally, but really, get down to the core of your wants and desires and voice them to your partner.

If you're single, a great way to start preparing for your next relationship is to write down your thoughts now. Share what you feel while you're waiting for them to arrive.

Capricorn

Saturn removes a toxic person from your life, and this allows you to make room for the type of relationship you've longed for. You have so many other things to do with your time, so wasting your energy giving love away to a person who does not deserve it is futile.

But, Saturn, your planetary ruler has been watching and knows that this is the time to let go, and when it speaks to motivated Mars in your sector of hidden enemies, cleaning house is a top priority.

Aquarius

Life is changing, Aquarius, and so are you.

People come and go, but true friends are worth their weight in gold. You have someone in your life who wants to be there for you no matter what you're going through.

Today, the strength you need can be borrowed from a friend who loves and knows you well, and in your world, it's best to remember that you're not alone.

Pisces

It's one thing to be confident and another to be arrogant, and asserting yourself does not mean you're thinking more of yourself than you ought to do.

You have a right to set boundaries in love, Pisces. So, when you feel pushed to the limit and need to call a time out, don't let yourself hold back. Do what you know you need to do for yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.