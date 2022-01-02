Who's up for love? We are, we are! Isn't it funny, how no matter what's going on in our lives, there's always room for love in all of its myriad forms? Our main influence is Venus, and it will be transiting through the cosmos this week in the form of Moon conjunction Venus, Venus sextile Neptune, and Moon sextile Venus.

There's much here for us to learn from, and to grow from. But what will really be apparent is how much we've changed since last year in terms of our love lives. There's a lot we no longer accept, and we've also become quite demanding when it comes to what we want and needs from the people in our lives that we love.

2022 ushers in a new kind of confidence in love, and in sex. Body positivity wakes up this week. There's no more time for self-hate or the passing of malicious judgment upon ourselves.

We're going to be 'suiting up' for the Mercury retrograde that's coming later on this month, and that means that right now, during this very week, we need to stay on point with the people we share lives with. Be honest, be trustworthy, and be compassionate.

Weekly Love Horoscope For January 3 - 9, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll be so charged up with positivity this week that you won't be able to stop the overflow of love that you'll be sharing with your partner and family. It's just so exciting to finally feel like you've got hope again, and you most certainly do. Love is found everywhere for you this week, not only in partners or lovers but in life itself. Life charges your batteries this week, and you can't get enough of the stuff.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

All you Taurus' out there, you're in luck. Love wants you to be happy this week, and it would appear that this is backed up by the procession of positively charged planets and transits. If you're partnered, expect to cross a new threshold with your love; engagements and marriage proposals are high this week for your sign.

Open your heart and see what happens when you allow yourself vulnerability. It's not all pain out there, in fact, it's quite comfy if you know what you're doing.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If there's anything that love has taught you, it's that it's never too late to fall in love. No matter how hard your heart has become, and you know that deep down inside, you're a lover, not a fighter, and this display of vulnerability is exactly what's going to bring love to you this week. This is not your regular week. It's the first week of the year, and with it come to your resolutions and hopes. Now, love seems possible to you. Leave your reservations behind you. It's time to indulge in the real deal.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your love life consists of the real person in your life, and the fantasy lover you keep in your mind. How do you reconcile the two? Easy. Because you have such a fertile inner life, you can enjoy your down-to-earth realistic relationship with balance. This isn't rare; many of us fantasize about another lover in our lives, and it's quite innocent, in fact, it’s lovely. All is mind, and if our minds are happy, and our outer lives follow suit. Your week will be filled with beauty on the inside and outside.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your partner is going to make it known to you this week that you are not only their number one everything, but you're their reason for living. If you ever wanted to feel special, it's this week. You've got transits that are out there supporting your needs, and you, in particular, Leo, need love, attention, and lots and lots of affection. You're lucky this week as it's all going your way. Time to give back now!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Major flirtations are headed your way, Virgo, and even though you might want to play it down and try to convince yourself that you don't really care about this crush of yours, the truth is that you're hanging on their every word. It's a titillating thrill for you, and one that if you think about it is just the thing you need to ramp up your mood. Your flirty crush may go nowhere, but it sure feels fun right now. Enjoy it while it's hot.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While this week may not be your ultimate super-loving week, it will, however, be one that gives you insight as to what you may be doing wrong. You want love, yes, we all want that. And yes, it's not as easy as one would think...but you have discovered the key, and while love may not be there immediately, you now know how to work your magic mojo so that the person you have your eye set on, will come to you...shortly.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The love is there, but you are not. Not quite yet. You have other things on your mind, and you are hoping that your loved one can handle you while you ignore them and tend to that which you have placed more importance on, and mainly, your job. You trust that your partner will sit quiet and just deal with it, and that might not feel good to them, but the truth is, you only have one person on your mind this week — YOU. Honestly, that's not such a terrible thing, is it?

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have what others do not understand when it comes to love. You have the love of self. You recognize your own self as the love of your life. This inspires pity in those around you as they feel sorry for you, but you are on Cloud Nine; you know what true love is, and during this week because it's the first of the year, you intend fully to love yourself throughout the rest of the year, and beyond. A love like this doesn't need to be understood by anyone other than you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are brutally honest with yourself, and this honesty reveals to you that you can't admit certain things to your loved one. You do harbor resentment against them, yet you're afraid to talk about it with them. They do need to hear you out, however, and if you trust in the universe, this talk that you should have can change things for the better. Trust them, and trust in yourself, Capricorn. Honesty and truth set you free.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

One of the most important things in your life is your ability to choose. You do not compromise this, and you will do as you please, in spite of how you may end up hurting someone you love. You do what you want because you feel it's your right to choose, and no one takes that away from you. Self-love is your avenue of love this week, and while it may take a toll, you know yourself, and you know that you'll take responsibility for your own actions. All is well.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

If romance is what you want, you got it. If great sex and mind-blowing intimacy are what you want, and you got it. The forces are on your side this week, Pisces, as you explore some of the more mysterious aspects of love and romance with your partner. This is a great week for you and the person you love to bring in the spiritual side of love. Devotion and commitment are high on your list, and easily attainable. You will feel safe, locked in, and content with the person you share your life with.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter Ruby Miranda