Before we get too far into this, let us know that if your sign is one of the three zodiac signs that will have a 'rough' year in 2022, it's a broad-reaching astrological reading we're seeing here.

It doesn't mean that every day is going to be bad. In fact, it means nothing like that at all. What is important for you to know is that if you are one of the zodiac signs, all that's really happening is what's happening to everyone else on Planet Earth: you're being shown the way to your own lessons.

The real 'test' is if you are ready to take it on and make it work for you. That's where the 'roughness' comes in. And that is also something we can handle if we try.

We have a year that's rampant with retrogrades. Four of them are Mercury and two Venus retrogrades. For some, this could mean some serious plan upsets and a few outrageously terrible communication efforts.

If we've learned anything over the years, it's not to speak falsehoods in public. Fact-checking is not only trendy this year, it's imperative. We've lived under way too many lies over the last few years. Our work here is about sifting through the lies, while not adding to them.

We're also looking at the idea of making a lot of money this year, but squandering it foolishly, due to poor financial choices. All of this will rise to the forefront of our minds as we come to recognize that we are the writers of our own book.

We are the authors of our own fate, and it is up to us alone to take responsibility for our lives, our actions, and our relation to other people.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Year 2022

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Does this mean the entire year is going to be trash? No way. This horoscope is all about the warnings and how you deal with them. Your first big temptation to fail will occur during the first Mercury retrograde, on January 14.

This is the time when you start to doubt yourself, and if you don't put a halt to that, you could go on a roll of self-doubt that will last through the summer.

It's time now to organize both your thoughts and your actions. This is also the year where you come to terms with your limitations, as well as being able to truly and honestly assess your greatness.

Your best bet on getting through this year with the success you so greatly deserve is to follow through on your plans and communicate your ideas with clarity; do not leave things 'up to chance'.

You need to be proactive this year or you will be misunderstood, hence creating a situation that can't be helped.

Worst days of the year for Gemini: August 20, September 9, October 2, and December 29.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is not a bad year for you at all, Virgo - but there will be tests, and many of them will be of the kind you detest: an intense focus on what you've done wrong or where you did something foolish.

You do not like looking at yourself for answers, and you'll be forced to do much of that, thanks to the four retrogrades that are sure to blast your ego into oblivion.

This is the year where you get caught - and that could definitely refer to extra-partnership affairs, or any kind of cheating, including financial. These retrogrades are your warning signs, Virgo.

You can learn from your mistakes, or you can suffer the consequences. Remember, what you give out always comes back. And while you are a very good friend and partner.

You are someone who loves abundantly and with fervor, you are also someone who forgets the worth of the people you love, which is why you choose to fail them.

If you are polyamorous, then you're in luck. It'll be a much easier year for you, however, if you are in a monogamous relationship and you cheat, then the onus is on you.

Worst days of the year for Virgo: March 18, May 10, August 4, 25, and September 29.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This year is going to bring you great fortune and the knowledge that you could lose it all at any given moment.

You will come to realize that during the many retrogrades of the year, your luck will be balanced on a thread; what comes easily to you (love, money, sex) is going to be just as easily removed from your life.

It all depends on what you say, as communication rules this year and bad communication can destroy so much more than we can predict. However, your participation will be key during months like October, where you will have to take a stand and communicate your best thoughts.

What was put off last year must take center stage of your attention this year. You have to complete everything. There are so many loose ends in your life that are threatened to unravel insanely during the retrogrades that your game has to be on par; there is no more time for frivolity and willful ignorance. Make your moves this year, Libra. The lazy days are over.

Worst days of the year for Libra: August 25, 26, September 20, October 29, and December 18.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda