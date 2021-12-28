3 Zodiac Signs Whose Secret Crush Gets Revealed During The Moon In Scorpio December 28 - 30, 2021

Sometimes, having a secret crush is just the thing we need to pump up our fantasy lives and give us that private little thrill.

Three zodiac signs whose secret crush gets revealed December 27 - 30, 2021 during the Moon in Scorpio, and they may not have had any idea these emotions were felt.

It's nice to have something that no one knows about especially if it's a crush, though we all know that crushes rarely stay secret.

This is the time where our clandestine loves rise to the surface for exposure. That's one of the specialties of Moon in Scorpio. Its influence reveals secrets and exposes inner desires.

Oftentimes, we want to be found out. That's what makes keeping a secret so exciting is the idea of someone finding out. It might be horrifying or it might be exactly what is needed in order to make it official.

We may not always want our secrets exposed, but sometimes...we kinda do. Moon in Scorpio loves a good reveal.

So, if you are one of the signs mentioned here today, get ready because here it comes the big reveal.

Your secret crush is about to become common knowledge. It's time to get out of that closet and show what you're made of!

Zodiac Signs Whose Secret Crush Gets Revealed During The Moon In Scorpio December 28 - 30, 2021:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You do enjoy keeping your secrets, but now and then you like to drop a bomb on your friends, letting them in on something special that's happening to you.

Well, with the Moon in Scorpio, you'll feel like a fire has been lit beneath you and you will be dying to share your most intimate of secrets with friends.

What's super cool is that you have a crush, and no one in your life expects that from you. They all think you just go about your day doing whatever it is that you do without any real 'love' updates to share.

And there you go, taking advantage of all that outstanding Scorpio energy, letting those in your life know what your secret crush is someone you all know. This should be fun to talk about, Cancer.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Someone has a crush on someone, and it's YOU, Virgo. You've been crushing on that one person for a few months now, but you've been keeping it on the down-low because you don't want to be judged.

The dread of having to hear another person's opinion on the matter makes you cringe, but you can't keep it in not so long as Moon in Scorpio rules the sky.

You are all about telling your secrets and giving up the identity of your crush. Does your crush, crush you back? That we have yet to see, but right now, it feels good, it's definitely exciting and it's worth sharing with friends. Fun!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Well, it's time to reveal your secret crush, Sagittarius, and you feel two ways about this. On one hand, you can't stand anyone knowing too much about you, and on the other, you are so overjoyed and giddy with this person you've been crushing on that you can't keep it to yourself any longer.

You are working perfectly with Moon in Scorpio energy, which practically pushes you into the spotlight where you will be telling anyone and everyone you know about this magical person that you (might be) falling in love with. It's all good in your world, Sagittarius, as you enjoy following your bliss no matter where it takes you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda