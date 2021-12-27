3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 28, 2021

For most even with the occasional bright spot, the past two years have been difficult but all that is about to change as we see Jupiter return home to Pisces today.

Jupiter is the planet that’s usually just known for the luck that it brings to our lives, yet it actually rules so much more than that.

This is the largest planet in the zodiac which means that it expands everything that it touches whether we’re talking about higher learning, careers, romance, or even money.

It can’t help but make everything bigger and more abundant.

Jupiter actually is ruled by two signs, Sagittarius and Pisces with the sign of the fish being its first ruling sign even though later it took over Neptune.

This means that while Jupiter was in its most challenging placements in Cappy and Aqua recently, now it’s returning home to Pisces.

It's like us traveling via CouchSurfing where we weren’t quite comfortable and now, we’re finally returning home to our own space.

And it’s coming in at just the right time.

Being the biggest planet in the zodiac we should feel this energetic shift pretty dramatically, the only question that may arise is if we can trust this turnaround.

The answer though is a resounding yes!

We can get stuck in such challenging times that we’re not used to when things start going well, when obstacles are cleared, and it seems that the universe is actually on our side but that’s exactly the kind of life that we deserve.

With the industrious Cappy Sun and reciprocal energy of the Libra Moon, we should be feeling ready to start working towards a new dream, believing now that it actually can come true.

We are still within the Saturn Uranus square so we will also have that push towards taking on change and joining the mix today is Mars sextile Saturn which is all about giving us the motivation and desire to plan and succeed in all that we do.

It’s time to let hope rule our lives instead of fear.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 28, 2021:

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It’s time for you to start shining once again. Whether your sun sign is in Pisces or even your Jupiter, life is about to start being much more like those daydreams that you have than what it’s currently been. Jupiter loves being in Pisces because it gets to move with more freedom.

Pisces dissolves boundaries and while some are necessary, sometimes to make the moves that we need we also need to move in untraditional ways. These two planets are key at this.

With Pisces ruling your first house it means that this transit is all about expanding your sense of self. No more simply just being hard on yourself. No more accepting less than you deserve or are worth. In fact, it’s really about opening to receive what it is you do deserve.

Even though it wasn’t fun Jupiter’s reign in Cappy and Aqua provided you with a lot of lessons and practice in speaking up for yourself, but what you’ve also learned is that you also shouldn’t have to speak up for yourself all the time. This transit brings you greater and hope and peace.

You accept where people are or the no’s that you receive from the universe which means that you create more space for yes. This is really what Jupiter in Pisces represents, the ultimate yes from the universe. A chance to feel hopeful again and to believe that the dream world you often hold close to you actually can be a reality.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It’s hard to move ahead when it feels like our feet are encased in concrete. With Jupiter being your ruling planet the past two years have been challenging to say the least. Not that there weren’t amazing moments along the way or that it was all climbing over broken glass, but it is safe to say that you would prefer not to repeat it.

When Jupiter was moving through Cappy and Aqua you weren’t able to be you. Not coincidentally it also occurred during your eclipse axis cycle so there were lessons for you, but they were hard-earned. Jupiter has been too focused on following the rules, staying within the lines, and sitting there under Saturn’s watchful rule to actually be able to expand many areas of your life. But all that is changing today.

Not only should you start to feel newfound freedom but also a deeper connection to your own heart and the truth that lives there. You have a chance to embrace your heart but also your authentic nature under this transit. There will be the option of moving past obstacles and barriers, but you still have to do the work to achieve that.

More than anything Jupiter represents clearly why it’s worth it to disrupt the status quo by giving you hope that you actually can have the life that you dream of, you just need to make the choice to create it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes when we are highly sensitive or empathic, our feelings can seem more like a hindrance than a gift. However, that all changes as Jupiter moves into Pisces today. With Pisces in your sixth house, you tend to have a higher level of intuition than most, often even being an empath.

Whether you use this talent in your profession or not, it’s something that’s always with you and is also something you need to learn to work with so that you don’t tire yourself out. With the Moon in Libra today you should be feeling more deeply connected to your emotions so that what Jupiter brings out will feel like clarity returning. This should allow you to feel more confident in your intuition even if in the past others have made you doubt that.

This transit is just beginning so there may be a period of adjustment for you as well, but even mentally it’s important to recognize a shift when one occurs. The thing about being as intuitive as you are is that if you don’t truly embrace your feelings and gifts then you will be more apt to let others try to control them for you, or even use them to the point of burnout for yourself.

Take the energy today as a chance to come back to your power, to remember the gifts that you truly hold, and allow yourself to embrace all that you are so that you can make the most of this abundant time. It truly is a chance for you to redefine many of the choices that you make which will affect the next decade-plus belief in the hope of limitless possibilities.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.