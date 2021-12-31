3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On January 1, 2022

While we may feel like sleeping in and relaxing today, the energy is asking us to rise to this new beginning by making plans and starting work on creating the year ahead.

And for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on January 1, 2022, with very little going on astrologically, what is will have a greater effect on us.

Even though yesterday there was an excitement building for what we hoped to create this year, there was also an air of gratitude to help us embrace the celebratory feel of bidding farewell to 2021.

But now, it’s clear right from the start that this year will be unlike any before.

While we still are within the energy of our Cappy Sun and Sag Moon prompting us to get started on our dreams and future plans, the real instigator is our Sun Uranus trine.

With the Sun in Cappy and Uranus in Taurus sextile each other we are feeling more inclined towards change.

This includes embracing more of our authentic selves, leaving our comfort zone, and finding new solutions to old problems.

To start the year off on this note means that we are being given the gift of courage and determination.

We all know that no big change is easy and that it’s actually not supposed to be because the challenges we go through help us become the people we need to be for that next chapter, but this transit makes even those moments easier.

That’s because it lets us see more logically what we’re struggling with and whether it’s actually ours to worry about or not.

Once we do this, we can actually see the path clear and understand that it’s not about anything being easy but instead worth it.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On January 1, 2022:

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As we kick off our new year you are front and center, just the way you like it. You should feel more at ease right now in planning and looking ahead for the new year thanks to the Sun Uranus trine. On top of that, you’re gearing up for the New Moon in Cap tomorrow which will be a huge turning point in your life.

This is bringing the theme of value very heavily for you today because it’s also part of the bigger picture of the year ahead. There has been so much work around what it is you are worth and what you deserve in all aspects of your life.

Whether it’s a relationship, career, financial goals, or even just how your friends show up for you, it’s been a journey of learning what it means in each of these scenarios and then growing so rooted in your beliefs you’re unable to accept less.

One thing that may arise today is the space between being nice and having boundaries so that you can feel you are being valued, especially in the career and relationship sectors of your life. Remember though that having boundaries or not isn’t about being nice, but about loving and valuing yourself so deeply you don’t allow any less.

Any challenges that do come up should dissipate easily with today being full of confidence and drive to make a year plan or to have any important conversations. It’s truly a day for taking that first step, in whatever direction you know you’re headed in next.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

With so much earth energy present now, you should be feeling very stable and confident in your life today. While there is a lot that is up for change with Uranus moving through your sign, this year should be one that you are feeling better and clearer about what that actually means.

Part of the reason is that later in the year Uranus will reach his halfway point which means a lot of the hard lessons should be wrapping up, but also because of the Sun Uranus trine today which you will be enjoying the benefits of.

This transit is all about embracing who we truly are and being more comfortable in leaving that dreaded comfort zone. For you, you’ve come to realize over the past few years that there’s nothing really all that great about our comfort zones but that the hardest part is giving up what we currently have without knowing what will come next.

Today though you’ll be feeling more optimistic and excited about creating that space in general without having to worry or plan for what’s next. It should be a positive day that will be a great balance of rest alongside some planning and even just telling others how it is unapologetically. Remember that the longer we put off speaking off our truth, the longer we’re delaying living it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It’s not quite your season yet, but with Mercury gearing up to enter your sign tomorrow you’ll already be feeling the energy today. On top of that Uranus, your ruling planet is starting the year off right with a trine to the Sun helping you see how the unconventional path ahead may end up being the best one.

With Saturn still moving through your sign you’re definitely seeing a lot of reworking of boundaries and healing past karmic lessons, but this year should feel as if it’s starting off on a lighter note and should hopefully continue. The first year of that type of transit is always the most difficult but this next one should be about more of settling into the life and even sense of self that was created last year.

Today you may feel more mentally active, not just in terms of thinking about the year ahead but also having more words to place with recent feelings and situations.

With Mercury not quite in your zodiac sign yet it’s better to spend time today journaling about what comes up for you so that in the days after Mercury enters your horoscope sign and before the retrograde, you will be able to clearly express yourself to those that are affected.

Remember that a lot of what is being processed right now is a better understanding of past events, especially those connected to romantic relationships, so it’s important to speak on these matters as that will lead to quite possibly the best year yet.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.