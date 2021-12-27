3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting December 27, 2021

With the year at its end, this very last week could be a shaky one. Endings are hard enough, but we've all been through so much over the last year, and that hell ride of a year that came before it, phew!

Weeks like this can bring melancholy and a few tears. It might be best to just let the tears flow so that we can purge ourselves of all the negativity we've picked up before we march into 2022.

We have the Moon in Scorpio, which doesn't exactly help, and Moon Square Pluto will serve to exacerbate any negative feelings that we have. We all know that this will pass, and yet we can't help ourselves. It's as if there's a space for us that's been made solely to store our self-pity.

One thing that works out for everyone during this week is that it's temporary, and we all know it, which is why it's kind of easy to release our emotional baggage now because we know it will pass.

So, if you're not up for the party, then stay home and be happy. If you're not up for smiling, then frown and do it your way. In the long run, we're only human and we can't be the life of the party every single day. To life!

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Rough Week December 27, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You will do what you want to do and that's the law of the land. Done, kaput, over. This week has you on edge. You have no intention of following the flock and if they're all about doing this or that. You will make it known that you want nothing to do with it.

While this isn't exactly what makes up a rough week, it is going to be rough for those who are in your closest circle. Then again, anyone who is close to you knows your moods and your limits; and when you decide to NOT be involved in the hub-but of the week, then that's exactly how it goes.

You don't care what others think; their perception of you isn't your business. All you care about this week is remaining true to yourself and staying away from 'events' you have no interest in.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may feel a rush of power this week, Scorpio, as the Moon is in your sign, making you feel rather...pushy. You crave change and you mean to go about creating it. If someone disagrees with you, you will fight them. You're just 'not in the mood'.

It's one of those 'my way or the highway' weeks for you, and while that might sound selfish or imposing, it's not your concern. You don't care if you come across like a ramrod boss because you've learned to use your manipulative skills to get what you want.

And this week presents to you something you very much DO want. To get it, you might have to mow someone down (figuratively of course) but it will be worth it. Right now, you want success more than you want friendships.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's the last week of the year and you are presented with an idea: Act now or forever lose the opportunity. Nothing angers an Aquarius more than having to make a choice that's based on some radical set of opposites. You will be handed an ultimatum this week, and much to everybody's surprise, you will reject the offer.

They say, "this, or this..." You respond with, "I'll do it my way, thank you. Pass." You have no problem choosing, as long as you get to decide what the choices are. This week is going to test this trait of yours. But in the end, you'd rather lose an opportunity than be passive-aggressively cajoled into making a choice that isn't for you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda