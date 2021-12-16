3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 17, 2021

The three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on December 17, 2021, will think that Friday may not be so bad after all.

This Friday is shaping up to be a pretty mellow day for all under the zodiac, actually, with the Gemini Moon trine with Saturn (in Aquarius).

So, per astrology, we can expect to shift towards making sure our priorities align with how we wish them to be. Many will take on new responsibilities to ensure they are getting everything they need to be done and cleared from their queue.

Friday, December 17, 2021, is a day for responsibility — a word that is not comfortable for every zodiac sign.

While many will feel a sense of ease as they get their daily duties performed and perhaps even a breath of relief to follow, others will feel they are drowning in forgotten to-do lists.

Tackling this will be a difficult challenge to some and even more difficult with seeing the ease others have in achieving this.

For these three signs, today will be rough, but nothing they cannot manage.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 17, 2021:

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, despite what you may think, you do not have the liberty to be as carefree as you wish. Today you must remain focused instead of throwing all caution to the wind.

Staying on task is much more important today than surrendering to defeat.

You care more than you may recognize. One of the reasons you may be avoiding your responsibilities or overlooking someone’s emotions is because you’re afraid of letting others (or yourself down). This is not a bad thing; it can be motivational.

Libra, be cautious not to neglect your work today. You are so close to the weekend; give it a final push so you can be proud of what you’ve done instead of regretting all you avoided previously.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you may be biting off more than you can chew today. Be sure that you proceed with caution. You may have waited until the last minute to get things done, however under no circumstance is this worth risking your safety or even your comforts.

It’s important to be sure you are timely, but you want to avoid putting yourself in harm's way. Avoid burnout; avoid the all-nighters. You may think that you can get a handle on this, but at the expense of yourself is a price you should never pay.

Approaching this in a way you can be gentle about what you haven’t done before you barrel through your daily duties is a much more effective way to accomplish your goals. Don’t be so hard on yourself.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you must be aware of your consumption today. This is not a great day to wager a gamble or take serious risks where the reward is much less than the risk you are taking. Today should be viewed in moderation, not all or nothing.

This is a day that can experience serious loss or even abandonment if you don’t watch yourself and your habits. People can only give to you as much as you are willing to give to yourself. Do not take that for granted.

Be mindful of any habits you may find debilitate you. There may be moments that push you over the edge and make you want to indulge again, but it is not worth it. Your safety is more important than short-term numbness.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination. You can find out more at her website.