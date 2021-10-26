3 Zodiac Signs Who Take Their Partner For Granted During Moon Square Mercury Starting October 27, 2021

Have you ever hung out with a couple who seem to be so used to their own ebb and flow that they don't feel like they're even together, as if their routine has turned them both into bored, abusive nags that only boss each other around and make fun of the other one behind their back?

And yet - they're made for each other. There is no thought in their mind of divorce or breaking up; they have adopted a mundane lifestyle, where neither party grows, and no one really cares.

Perhaps this describes your own relationship. It certainly isn't a rare condition.

Married couples tend to do this after many years of being together.

The occasional kiss good night or "Love ya" on the phone makes them feel connected, and yet, there's an underlying tone to the relationship that says, "I'm bored of you and therefore I can treat you like my idiot sidekick."

This is what happens when we take our partners for granted, and this is exactly what is exacerbated during Moon Square Mercury, on October 27, 2021.

Zodiac Signs Who Take Their Partner For Granted During Moon Square Mercury Starting October 27, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It started long ago and then it became a lifestyle; you and your partner treat each other like second class citizens.

Will you fight for each other in the case of an emergency? Hell yes, you'll fight like the devil, but your regular ol' ordinary life has turned into an apathetic display of nothingness.

Moon Square Mercury works on making you aware of your behavior - and you may notice just how unfair you've become.

Your comeback may be, "Well, they treat me just as badly!" So, if you both love each other, and you have no intentions of leaving each other, then ask yourself why you've let it slip into this mire of abusive apathy.

Healer, heal thyself. It doesn't have to be this way, Aries, and you have the strength and the intelligence to utilize this transit's power to heal your your relationship.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What went from, "I was just joking," has now become a way of life, when it comes to slinging insults and receiving them, as well. Is this really what you wanted in a partnership?

This constant bickering that not only doesn't end up in make-up intimate moments, but always ends up in both of you turning your backs on each other to prove some kind of pride point.

Moon Square Mercury may up the ante on the arguments, during this time, and it would be good if you were to notice how much you add to the negativity.

That's the Moon influence - it wants you to notice what you do, without passing the buck on to your partner.

You are just as involved and just as guilty of being a royal pain in the butt as they are. Consider kindness as a modus operandi. You have one life - live it with love in your heart.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your partner nags, and you give them the silent treatment, until you both feel guilty and then you overdo the nicey-nice act so that you can both feel less guilty.

Wash, rinse and repeat. Every day it's the same thing. One of you snaps, and the other one retreats into sulky arrogance. If you think you've got this pattern down, you do - and on October 27, when Moon Square Mercury, you may even notice how detrimental this is.

This isn't cool, Sagittarius; this isn't a relationship built on love and compassion, it's one that's devolved into bad communication.

While you both are sticking with it like glue, you have to come to terms with the idea that if you're to stick together for the long haul, it might be nice to add in a few kind and SINCERE words of praise and sweetness every now and then.

You have both completely taken for granted that life is short, and a good partnership is worth everything in the world.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda