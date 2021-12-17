3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Afraid To Love Again During Mercury Trine Uranus Starting December 17 - 20, 2021

Mercury Trine Uranus is a rather stimulating transit that can drum up some heightened intuition.

When we see clearly, we make better choices, and the more wisdom we acquire, the more detached we become because we see the end, and the end always seems to make the past and the present make sense.

This detachment helps us to be less dependent on others during Mercury Trine Uranus, we may not want to give our hearts away, knowing that it's OK to keep them to ourselves.

That's the thing that we're told from Day One that we have to love someone, that we need to be in love with someone, and that loving another person is some sort of a human goal experience...until we come across a transit like Mercury Trine Uranus, which lets us know that we can do this on our own, as well.

Many people learn from their past love affairs; some rush right back into the fray for more love torture, while others hesitate before rushing in.

Mercury Trine Uranus brings about that hesitation, and while it may simply be 'fear of loving again', it's not an altogether bad place to be. Detachment is a heartache-free zone. Maybe we should all try it sometimes.

Zodiac Signs Who Are Afraid To Love Again During Mercury Trine Uranus Starting December 17, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Whether you are with someone right now, or not, you do not feel like you can 'do this again.' Loving someone is starting to take its toll on you, and you think you might have bitten off more than you can chew. This whole love thing may be more than you actually want.

First of all, you're not getting anything out of it. Love seems to be this wonderful thing in the beginning, and now with Mercury Trine Uranus, it's starting to show its true colors, which are mundane, done to death, repetitive and boring. Love has become dull to you, lackluster and without any allure.

You are afraid to love again because you no longer wish to be disappointed, in fact, your entire love experience always tends to end in an anti-climax, so why bother?

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've thrown yourself into love, and what did you get out of it, outside of distrust, betrayal, and the desire to hurt someone in return? You got very little, according to your standards. Mercury Trine Uranus makes you aware of how you act when you are in love or simply when you trust someone enough to let them know you love them.

You've noticed that no one lives up to your ideal and that it's not as thrilling to find this out as you'd imagine. Once the heat and the rush of love are gone, you are already looking for the next thrill but is that thrill something a person can give you? Probably not. You'll stick to friends and save the 'big love' for another day if you can help it.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have given away your heart too many times and now, you've come to a place in your life where you feel it's just not worth it. You've done the love thing, the partnership thing all very good and well, but if you are in the place right now where you're either splitting up with your partner or you already have, the last thing on your mind thanks to Mercury Trine Uranus is the idea of doing it all over again with someone new.

You feel like you've learned your lesson: love is fun but it doesn't always last forever and sometimes it takes a huge chunk of your heart with it when it leaves. It doesn't feel worth it to you any longer, Scorpio, and you don't care what people think of you or your life choices. You have learned to walk away from the lure of love, and you might just stay that way for a long, long time.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda